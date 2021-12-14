CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, the world's leading virtual events company, has announced its expansion into event marketing with its new platform vFairs Discover. The Discover platform allows event hosts to promote public events, while users can easily search events to participate in. The platform is live now.
vFairs Discover will act as a directory for both vendors looking to sponsor or exhibit at events, or for possible attendees to join events they're most interested in. Participants can refine their search through a variety of filters, including hybrid events for local onsite attendance, hiring fairs for specific industries, and more. Hosts using the vFairs platform can expand their event reach and attract more attendees to increase the impact of their event planning efforts.
"The vFairs Discover platform is a major milestone in making virtual and hybrid events even more convenient for both event hosts and event attendees," said Muhammad Younas, CEO at vFairs. "This new tool will offer an additional channel for hosts to reach their audiences, expand the reach of public events and will continue fostering our mission to bring the world together through virtual experiences."
The Discover platform will be available to all hosts planning events with vFairs. Additionally, it is free to use for anyone looking for events to participate in. Get started on the vFairs Discover platform here.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
