AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cindy Williams will take the national stage starring in Me, Myself & Shirley, a one-woman show, for a limited US tour across nineteen cities beginning in January 2022. Tickets are on sale now in various markets, and more information is available at MeMyselfandShirley.com.
Produced by Duggan & Zucker Entertainment, the legendary star of the iconic comedy series, Laverne & Shirley will share memories of her career and hilarious backstage tales from her lifetime in entertainment. Although best known for her role as Shirley Feeney, Cindy Williams is a versatile actress and comedienne who overcame a challenging childhood to pursue her love of acting and found stardom.
During Me, Myself & Shirley, Williams will chronicle the stories, the secrets, the embarrassing moments, and the highs and lows of her life in Hollywood. Her career includes working with Academy Award-winning directors Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, George Cukor, Roger Corman and Jack Nicholson and in several films including two nominated for the Best Picture Oscar: American Graffiti and The Conversation. Her friends and co-stars include Penny Marshall, Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, Henry Winkler, Richard Dreyfus, Gene Hackman, Dame Maggie Smith, Gene Kelly, Andy Kaufman and Robert Duval.
Me, Myself & Shirley creative team includes lighting design by Jose Santiago, video logistics by Josieu Jean, video designs by Declan Duggan & Zak Hudson, Justin Duggan as production associate, and production supervision by Charles H. Duggan.
Me, Myself & Shirley 2022 National Tour Dates:
Palm Springs, CA | January 20 – 22 | Annenberg Theater
Phoenix, AZ | January 27 – 29 | Herberger Stage
Santa Fe, NM | February 1 | Lensic Performing Arts Center
Las Cruces, NM | February 4 – 6 | Rio Grande Theatre
Austin, TX | February 10 – 13 | Long Center Rollins Theatre
Houston, TX | February 18 – 19 | Hobby Center Zilkha Hall
San Antonio, TX | February 25 – 27 | Empire Theatre
Tulsa, OK | March 3 – 5 | Williams Theater
Oklahoma City, Ok | March 11 – 13 | Lyric at the Plaza
Richardson, TX | March 18 – 20 | Eisemann Center
Carmel, IN | March 23 | Tarkington Theater
Springfield, IL | March 25 – 26 | Hoogland Center
Chicago, IL | April 1 – 3 | Studebaker Theater
Lexington, KY | April 7 | Lyric Theatre
High Point, NC | April 10 | High Point Theater
Raleigh, NC | April 15 – 16 | Fletcher Opera Theater
Asheville, NC | April 19 – 20 | Wortham Theatre
Chattanooga, TN | April 23 | Walker Theater
Atlanta, GA | April 29 – May 1 | Rich Theater
