DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Firm of Aaron A. Herbert P.C. is proud to announce that its founding attorney, Aaron Herbert, has been named an Elite Lawyer for the second year in a row. Mr. Herbert has again been recognized for his dedication to Texas clients who have suffered severe injuries. Elite Lawyer is a user-friendly attorney directory and rating service, and it provides professionals in the legal community with the opportunity to recognize other high-achieving and well-respected attorneys. Receiving this award consecutively for two years demonstrates Attorney Herbert's continuous dedication to the legal profession as well as to the injured victims of Texas.
Attorney Aaron Herbert is board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and he has obtained over 50 successful jury verdicts for his clients. Mr. Herbert is proficient in handling injury cases involving motor vehicle accidents, including car, truck, and motorcycle crashes. His legal practice and competencies extend to matters related to animal attacks, construction accidents, daycare abuse, workplace accidents, and premises liability. He aims to effectively and aggressively advocate for victims who have suffered catastrophic injuries such as amputations, burn injuries, broken bones, permanent paralysis, whiplash, spinal cord injuries, and traumatic brain injuries.
An attorney who prides himself in being a passionate, prepared, and persistent resource for his clients, Attorney Herbert has been licensed to practice law in the state of Texas since 2002. He is a recipient of Avvo's Client's Choice Award for Personal Injury and has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Mr. Herbert has also been recognized as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by National Trial Lawyers.
Mr. Herbert holds membership with the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, American Trial Lawyers Association, Dallas Trial Lawyers Association, American State Bar Association, Dallas County Bar Association, Tarrant County Bar Association, and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.
Previously, Attorney Herbert has worked for multiple boutique personal injury litigation firms. Prior to beginning his legal career, Aaron Herbert was enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was later honorably discharged. He went on to earn his undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M University. He then attended the University of Oklahoma College of Law, where he graduated with a J.D in 2002.
About the Law Firm of Aaron A. Herbert P.C.
Attorney Herbert opened his practice, the Law Firm of Aaron A. Herbert P.C., in 2010. Serving clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Aaron Herbert and his team help clients who suffer injuries from dog bites, workplace injuries, vehicle collisions, and other types of personal injury. They also help families who have lost loved ones pursue wrongful death claims.
As a certified personal injury lawyer, Mr. Herbert focuses on the development of individual cases and obtaining the maximum compensation for his clients. Attorney Herbert and his team work to negotiate settlements outside the courtroom when possible; however, they are equally prepared to present their cases before a judge and jury.
To learn more about the Law Firm of Aaron A. Herbert P.C., visit https://www.injuryattorneyofdallas.com/ or call 214-751-6753.
