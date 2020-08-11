VORAGO Technologies announces family expansion and size reduction of radiation-hardened Arm® Cortex® MCUs into BGA packages for Defense and Aerospace

Introducing the smallest packaged IC in its class, VORAGO expands VA416XX and VA108X0 offerings to meet any size project. Highly integrated, innovative and space-saving technology with pin-to-pin compatibility that eliminates a costly redesign process. Technology that answers the question: "What if radiation wasn't an issue?"