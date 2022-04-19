London Hotel Group moves portfolio to ROOMDEX Automated Upselling
BETHESDA, Md., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROOMDEX, a pioneer in automated hotel upselling solutions, announces that The Zetter Hotels & Co has activated ROOMDEX's Upgrade Optimizer™ software in three hotels, including:
- The Zetter Hotel, Clerkenwell
- The Zetter Townhouse, Clerkenwell
- The Zetter Townhouse, Marylebone
ROOMDEX Upsell Automation is a set-it-and-forget-it solution that delivers the lowest cost revenue a hotel can generate. ROOMDEX's Upgrade Optimize combines 2-way integration with a proprietary algorithm to generate True Availability, forecasting inventory usage so there are no operational conflicts. With ROOMDEX, hotel can effortlessly sell and guarantee pre-arrival offers for Room Upgrades, Early Check-in, Late Departure and Guest Services (Breakfast, Parking, etc.).
"A year ago, the group went through a re-vamp of the tech stack and Apaleo became our new PMS," said Arnold Linares, Group Revenue Distribution Manager for The Zetter Hotels & Co, "When ROOMDEX came to us and said they developed a two-way interface to our PMS, I was really keen to trial it. Having this two-way interface makes all the difference. If you promote and sell an upgrade pre-arrival, you need to be able to guarantee it. With ROOMDEX everything updates back into the PMS automatically. We give customers the option of improving their stay and we can be completely hands-off throughout the process."
"I'll be honest, we are getting more than I thought we were going to be getting," Arnold continues, "We weren't quite sure if our guests would be willing to receive those types of offers. But we have seen a major result. It's pretty much double what I was expecting we would be getting, which is great for us."
ROOMDEX pilot hotels have reported an average of $75 of additional room product up-sell revenue per up-sold stay since using the hotel upsell tool. Upgrade OptimizerTM room revenue is improving RevPar and boosting ADR when hotels need it most – even during low occupancy.
"The Zetter engagement has been a great example of a hotel using open PMS integration to drive revenue and improve the guest experience," said Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-Founder of ROOMDEX, "Arnold and his team understand how true technology integration is the key to upselling optimization."
About ROOMDEX
ROOMDEX' s hotel upsell software, "Upgrade Optimizer," automates, monetizes and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands. Automation is the cornerstone of our pioneering hotel optimization platform. ROOMDEX uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary persona and price algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI.
The company was founded by Jos Schaap, Pierre Boettner and Denis Bajet, three industry veterans (Ex. MICROS-OPERA (now Oracle Hospitality), StayNTouch, Shiji and Nor1) who together bring over 90 years of hotel software innovation experience in PMS, integrations, revenue management, BI, mobile, self-service and upgrade optimization software. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed on more than 55 hotels with 5,500 rooms across the U.S., U.K. and Europe.
About The Zetter Group
The Zetter Hotel opened its doors in Clerkenwell in 2004 and claimed to be London's first boutique hotel to be designed and built using environmental principles, including its own 1,500 foot bore-hole which supplies the hotel with all of its water.
The Zetter Townhouse in Clerkenwell followed in 2011, a quirky 13-bedroom Georgian Townhouse. This was a departure from The Zetter Hotel concept and more like the private home of an 'eccentric Great Aunt' with a popular cocktail lounge on the ground floor.
The 24-bedroom Marylebone Zetter Townhouse opened in 2015.
