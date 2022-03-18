AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research announces the availability of in-person classes in California, Louisiana, and Texas. Starting mid-April, risk and insurance professionals at all levels of their career can earn high-quality continuing education hours in a traditional classroom setting.
Facilitated by active insurance and risk professionals, the in-person insurance courses span topics within personal and commercial lines, agency operations and management, insurance company operations, risk management, and insurance sales training within the CIC, CRM, and CISR designations. Included are brief descriptions of the courses. For more information, including in-person classes in other states, view the state specific course schedule.
Limited seats are available.
Upcoming Course Schedule:
Texas
Austin
Intermediate:
April 27 – CISR Commercial Casualty I
May 16 – CISR Agency Operations
June 9 –CISR Insuring Personal Auto
July 12 – CISR Personal Lines Miscellaneous
September 8 – CISR Commercial Casualty II
October 5 – CISR Insuring Personal Residential
November 30 – CISR Elements of Risk Management
Advanced:
April 25-26 – CIC Commercial Multiline
May 17-18 – Ruble Graduate Seminar
June 7-8 – CIC Agency Management
September 14-15 – CIC Insurance Company Operations
Oct 3-4 – CIC Personal Lines
Dec 1-2 – CRM Principles of Risk Management
Insurance Sales Training
April 11-13 – Dynamics of Selling
May 23-25 – Dynamics of Company/Agency Relations
Dallas
Intermediate
August 16 – CISR Elements of Risk Management
October 19 – CISR Commercial Casualty I
December 13 – CISR Insuring Personal Residential
Advanced
August 17-18 – CRM Practice of Risk Management
October 20-21 – Ruble Graduate Seminar
December 14-15 – CIC Commercial Casualty
Houston
Intermediate
July 21 – CISR Agency Operations
September 28 – CISR Commercial Casualty
INovember 8 – CISR Insuring Commercial Property
Advanced
July 19-20 – Ruble Graduate Seminar
September 26-27 – CIC Commercial Multiline
November 9-10 – CIC Commercial Property
California
Burbank
Intermediate
July 27 – CISR Commercial Casualty I
October 12 – CISR Insuring Commercial Property
Advanced
July 25-26 – CIC Commercial Multiline
October 13-14 – CRM Principles of Risk Management
Los Angeles
October 24-25 – Ruble Graduate Seminar
Sacramento
Intermediate
August 23 –CISR Elements of Risk Management
November 17 – CISR Commercial Casualty I
Advanced
August 24-25 – CRM Analysis of Risk
Orange/Anaheim
Intermediate
September 29 – CISR Agency Operations
Advanced
September 27-28 – CIC Agency Management
Napa
November 14-15 – Ruble Graduate Seminar
San Diego
Intermediate
December 14 – CISR Insuring Personal Residential
Advanced
December 12-13 – Ruble Graduate Seminar
Louisiana
Kenner (New Orleans)
Advanced
July 13-14 – CIC Agency Management
August 30-31 – CRM Control of Risk
September 22-23 – Ruble Graduate Seminar
Baton Rouge
November 2-3 – CIC Commercial Multiline
Nevada
Las Vegas
August 18-19 – Ruble Graduate Seminar
Washington
Seattle
September 27-28 – Ruble Graduate Seminar
