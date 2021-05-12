AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LGND Inc. announces the launch of LGND.art, a premiere NFT marketplace and auction house for artists and creatives to sell digital artwork on a safe, secure, and environmentally conscious platform. LGND.art officially launches on May 16, 2021 with exclusive pieces by renowned visual artist, James Jean. Other artists that will launch in the coming months include Joshua Davis / PrayStation, Tristan Eaton, Ryan Travis Christian, Yuko Shimizu, Eliza Ivanova and Ross Tran.
Created by artists, for artists, LGND empowers their collective of world-renowned artists to integrate their works into the crypto ecosystem on their own terms, reach a larger audience, and secure their digital legacy through eco-conscious blockchain technology. Utilizing the Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX) blockchain, LGND is focused on reducing the carbon-emissions problem inherent in the majority of NFT marketplaces.
"Thanks to our partnership with WAX, LGND's authentication process is up to 125,000 times more efficient than other authentication methods." says Michael Rockwell, CEO of LGND. "We believe that artists should be able to sell their work without passing on costs to the planet."
Putting artists first isn't just lip service as the LGND Artist Council, comprised of a diverse group of artists that will change regularly, are the driving voices behind the curation and addition of new artists and works. The roster of creatives represented on LGND will include a mix of new and well-established artists from around the world. It's LGND's goal to give all artists a safe, secure, and equitable platform to sell their digital works.
"There are so many pitfalls for artists who want to bring their artwork into the NFT market, from technical know-how to security and copyright issues," says Ty Carter, Head of the Artist Council, LGND. "LGND believes in empowering the creator by providing the tools they need to create for the digital market and to ensure their art is authenticated securely. We're here to build long-term relationships with our creators, starting with the personalized approach each artist gets when taking their work to market."
"I have always made digital work in parallel to my physical work, exploring different techniques and methods to create the image," says visual artist James Jean. "With the advent of LGND and its utility in collecting and authenticating art, I see that it's now possible to fully pull back the veil of reality and elevate digital art into a more serious context."
ABOUT LGND:
LGND is a digital arts platform built by artists, for artists, with a core mission to provide members the simplest and most secure way to purchase NFT art online. LGND enables artists to integrate their work into the NFT market on their own terms, reach a larger audience, and secure their digital legacy through eco-conscious blockchain technology. LGND is committed to minimizing the ecological impact of NFTs and prioritizes platform sustainability by utilizing the WAX proof-of-stake blockchain, featuring an authentication process up to 125,000 times more efficient than other methods. As a platform and a community, LGND focuses on artist empowerment, sustainability, and technical innovation to provide best in category service and opportunities for creators and their fans alike. YOU are LGND.
ABOUT JAMES JEAN:
James Jean (b. 1979, Taipei) is a multidisciplinary visual artist whose works explore imagination and reality through narrative-driven, layered compositions. His expressionistic, painterly approach to mark-making blends figuration with abstraction in works that are at once technically precise and gestural. He works primarily in painting and drawing, while also embracing other media including sculpture, installation, and video. Fusing aspects of history, tradition, literature, nature, and personal experience, Jean's dream-like and at times disorienting visual vocabulary draws upon art historical antecedents ranging from Baroque painting to Japanese woodblock prints and Chinese silk scroll paintings.
