DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, highlights the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village featuring four 20-foot-tall decorated pumpkin houses and creative displays fashioned from more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. With the theme "The Art of the Pumpkin," the Dallas Arboretum's popular festival features one of "the Best Fall Festivals to Celebrate the Season" by Country Living Magazine. The event opens on September 19 and runs through November 1. People can purchase tickets early online from September 1-18 to receive $1 off per ticket; these tickets are valid for admission during the festival dates.
Autumn at the Arboretum features breathtaking colors of fall including 150,000 autumn flowers accented by pumpkins, gourds and squash from Floydada, Texas.
Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum's board chairman, said, "We invite the community to the Dallas Arboretum to experience a familiar place, including Pumpkin Village, which has been a tradition for 15 years. The garden is a wonderful place to social distance, get some fresh air outdoors and take plenty of photos."
The festival features Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays, presented by Kimberly-Clark, a hay bale maze, a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for purchase and music. Highlights include garden led walking tours, members yoga, harvesting and horticulture demonstrations. Each weekend features live bands playing in the afternoon.
Guests can also visit A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre food, herb and vegetable garden. Weekly activities include free Monday cooking demonstrations with Dallas College Cooks along with activities throughout the week including cooking, floral and horticulture demonstrations.
The garden hosts several special celebrations with themed food, beverages and music:
September 20: Oktoberfest
September 29: National Coffee Day Celebration
October 4: National Taco Day
October: National Cookie Month
October 9-12: All American Weekend
October 31-November 1: Family Fun Weekend
In addition to presenting sponsor Reliant, other sponsors include Kimberly-Clark, CC Young Senior Living, Park Place Dealerships, Bank of Texas, Texas Instruments, Doyle and Associates, and Gil's Elegant Catering.
Check the website, dallasarboretum.org, and social media for up-to-date information and discounts.