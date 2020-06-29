HOUSTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Capital Advisors LLC ("USCA") announced today that the firm and its employees have donated $101,000 to the United Way COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund. This contribution combines donations from USCA employees with an amount equal to the firm's gross institutional trading commissions generated on May 13th - USCA's 2020 Charity Trading Day.
The United Way COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund is delivering relief to communities in need across the United States, with a primary focus on providing food, housing and financial assistance to those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
David King, Managing Partner and cofounder of U.S. Capital Advisors, commented, "Our objective was to make a meaningful contribution as quickly as possible in order to get resources to those most impacted by the crisis. Combining our charity trading day with an employee campaign was a way that we could partner with both our clients and colleagues to achieve this goal."
About U.S. Capital Advisors LLC
Based in Houston, Texas with additional offices in Dallas and Austin, U.S. Capital Advisors ("USCA") is an integrated financial services boutique with primary business lines in Wealth Management, Capital Markets and Asset Management. USCA's Wealth Management division provides a full range of advisory services and solutions to high net worth individuals and family offices. USCA's Capital Markets division, which includes the firm's, Equity Research, Institutional Client, Investment & Merchant Banking, and Public Finance businesses, advises corporate, institutional and municipal clients. USCA's Asset Management division includes the firm's multi-manager business, which focuses on alternative investments for individual and institutional investors. USCA was founded in 2010 and is privately owned. Securities offered through USCA Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC; Investment advisory services offered through USCA RIA LLC and USCA Asset Management LLC; Municipal advisory services offered through USCA Municipal Advisors LLC, MSRB registered.
