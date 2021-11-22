SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award recipients to receive $10,000, a trip to D.C., and more.
Anyone interested in nominating a military child for Operation Homefront's annual Military Child of the Year® Awards has through Wednesday, December 1 to complete the nomination process. From family members and friends, to teachers, coaches, counselors, and clergy, anyone can nominate a military child, and everyone is encouraged to recognize the outstanding military children in their lives.
Military children exemplify resilience and strength of character. Operation Homefront's Military Child of the Year® program seeks to recognize those who thrive in the face of the challenges common in military life. Seven award recipients will each represent a branch of the armed forces — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard. Reserve dependents also qualify for their respective branch.
The Eighth award is the Military Child of the Year® Award for Innovation, presented by global technology and consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. This award goes to a military child who has designed a bold and creative solution to address a local, regional, or global challenge.
"I was full of emotions—from excited to shocked, to grateful and amazed," said Dasia Bandy, of winning the 2021 Military Child of the Year® Navy branch award. "It's just such a lovely honor to be recognized by—not just my community—but the entire nation and the world, for the things that I do."
If COVID conditions permit, all eight Military Child of the Year® Award recipients will be invited to attend Operation Homefront's Military Child of the Year® Awards Gala on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Arlington, VA, where they will each receive $10,000, a laptop, and donated surprises from Operation Homefront's generous partners. Operation Homefront will provide airfare and lodging for the award recipient and two family members for a two-day visit to the Washington, D.C. area.
Eligibility for nominees extends to young people ages 13 to 18 who are legal dependents of a service member or military retiree and who demonstrate resilience, leadership, and achievement during their parents' military service. To nominate a child for their respective branch award, or the Military Child of the Year® Award for Innovation, visit http://www.militarychildoftheyear.org and click the Nominations tab.
About Operation Homefront: Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.
Media Contact
Susan Ziesman, Operation Homefront, (210) 392-6878, Susan.Ziesman@OperationHomefront.org
SOURCE Operation Homefront