The 20, leading MSP consortium, honored top managed services providers and vendors with VISION 2021 awards. Presented at its eighth annual VISION conference, these awards recognized managed service providers and vendors for their outstanding achievements over the past year.
"Year after year, our community of MSPs continues to blow us away with their dedication to innovation, growth, and excellence. It's an honor to recognize their commitment to The 20's model, and showcase their continued performance and success," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20.
"It is also a tremendous privilege to honor the vendors propelling the growth of our MSP members, and give them the recognition they absolutely deserve," added Conkle.
The 20's VISION 2021 Awards include:
MSP of the Year - Red Box Business Solutions
MSP Business Growth – E2 IT Consulting
Most Engaged MSP – Peterson Technology Group & Byte-Werx
Support Desk Favorite – Wolfguard IT
Ambassador of the Year - Gary Blawat of INGRAIN IT
Best Revenue Booster - Egnyte
Most Disruptive Solution - Kaseya
Most Helpful Vendor – Nerdio
Product of the Year - BLOKWORX
Partner of the Year - BLOKWORX
The VISION 2021 Conference featured best-in-class thought leadership, actionable content sessions, channel trends, interactive peer panels, and peer networking – all focused on growing your IT services business. Keynote speaker, Nick Vujicic, a world-renowned speaker, New York Times best-selling author, coach and entrepreneur, shared his life obstacles and how to turn them into opportunities. Hailed as the most important MSP event of the year, VISION brought together top MSPs and IT service providers for three impactful days of speakers, sessions, and networking focused on business best practices, thought leadership, and growth.
About The 20
The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond world-class tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry leaders, and ultimate scalability. To learn more about The 20, visit https://www.the20.com.
