PLANO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 30, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with Light Reading, will bring together experts on the Internet of Things (IoT) for a webinar titled: "IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19." The webinar, which begins at 2 p.m. ET and can be registered for here, will discuss how IoT players are driving innovation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Panelists include John Canali, Senior Analyst with Omdia's IoT practice, Jon Arnold, Principal of J Arnold & Associates, and Ross Rubin, Founder and Principal Analyst at Reticle Research. The webinar will be moderated by Wei Shi, Intelligence Content Manager at Telecoms.com.
The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on public health as well as the industry in its entirety by disrupting the labor supply and supply chain, and shifting what defines "business as usual." While the implications of the pandemic are negatively affecting millions worldwide, its challenges are inspiring meaningful innovation. In response, IoT players have been actively working to provide society with innovative solutions that will promote public good and safety.
For example, innovators are utilizing drones and other autonomous delivery solutions to aid those in need of food and medicine without compromising the health of delivery people or putting recipients at risk of infection. Experts are also working to leverage smart buildings to allow workers to return to facilities safely while maintaining social distancing and ensuring proper hygiene. Panelists will discuss these innovations, considerations around mHealth, and more during the session in which experts will recognize the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and present IoT solutions for societal good.
For more information and to register for "IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19," visit: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&eventid=2633984&sessionid=1&mode=preview&key=BA86626C8E7F93724EFE513053AF9A2D
About Huawei
Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.
Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.
At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.
For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:
http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei
http://www.twitter.com/Huawei
http://www.facebook.com/Huawei
http://www.youtube.com/Huawei
CONTACT: Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald, kbradsha@huawei.us