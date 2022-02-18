DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for selling custom branded merchandise to groups, recently announced Sarah Goshgarian Unruh as the Vice President of Business Development. Sarah will lead the charge in deepening OMG's industry relationships and securing new partnerships with Suppliers, Franchises, Affiliates, and Buying Groups.
With more than 15 years in the Promotional Products industry, Sarah served as the Vice President of Sales at Logomark, an award-winning Promotional Products Supplier. Prior to her role with Logomark, Sarah was a Global Account Manager with Proforma, a Top 40 Promotional Products Distributor.
"Sarah's extensive knowledge and experience in the Promotional Products space will further position OMG as a leader within the industry," said President Matt Kaplan. "I have every bit of confidence that Sarah will help us accomplish our long-term goals and drive OMG forward as the number one online store platform for distributors, decorators, and dealers."
"I believe OMG is on track for tremendous growth over the next few years, with its mission to bridge the gap between Group Commerce and the Promotional Products industry," Sarah Unruh said. "I'm eager to work with our Team to build key partnerships with forward-looking leaders in the industry, while continuing to deliver on OMG's commitment to help clients explore new ways of doing business online."
About OrderMyGear
OrderMyGear (OMG) is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering distributors, decorators, and dealers to create sleek, retail-like online stores for every customer – big or small. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling branded products and apparel to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,500 clients generating more than $1.5 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com.
