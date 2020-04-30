ADDISON, Texas, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Valley Hospice, a leading provider of hospice and palliative care services in Iowa, has selected Curantis Solutions to further enable its mission "to enrich lives with knowledge, respect and compassionate care." Founded in 1979, Cedar Valley Hospice is well respected in its community and state for providing hospice and palliative care services to individuals across multiple counties in the state, regardless of diagnosis or ability to pay.
"We chose Curantis Solutions because of its mission focus on enabling caregivers through its innovative end-to-end cloud-based technology that enables users to spend more time with patients, gain timely operational insights and efficiently ensure compliance. We are excited to begin this long-term partnership with Curantis Solutions as we know they will bring continual innovation with an exceptional level of service. After evaluating several vendors, we determined Curantis fully aligns with our mission and goal to provide compassionate care to our patients and the broader community," said Michaela Vandersee, Executive Director of Cedar Valley.
Curantis Solutions CEO and founder John Carreker said, "We look forward to empowering the hospice staff at Cedar Valley Hospice. Our solution was built for agencies like theirs who recognize that compassionate care is a way of living and working every day to help and support patients, families, and their communities."
About Cedar Valley Hospice
Established in 1979, Cedar Valley Hospice is the expert provider of hospice care in Northeast Iowa. As a non-profit, Cedar Valley Hospice upholds the highest standards for its employees who help families manage advanced illnesses and symptoms 24 hours a day. The agency provides care for all, regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay. Other services include the area's only Hospice Home, palliative care, adult and children's grief programs, case management for those with HIV or AIDS, and caregiver support. For more information, please visit www.cvhospice.org or call 800.626.2360.
About Curantis Solutions
Curantis Solutions, dedicated to Advancing Care through Innovation, delivers value to hospice and palliative care companies and their patients through its innovative and integrated end-to-end cloud-based management software solutions. Curantis allows palliative care and hospice companies to increase clinical, operational and financial efficiencies, and to focus on healthy growth while providing enhanced, coordinated patient care. For more information on Curantis Solution's software solutions, please visit www.curantissolutions.com