DALLAS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck, a member of the Li Tong Group and a global leader in Reverse Supply Chain Management Solutions, is working closely with businesses as they create and execute their reopening plans after temporary slowdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many businesses have experienced interruptions in their supply chain, Re-Teck's global network of 26 wholly owned facilities across 4 continents and over 20 countries will be assisting industries to repurpose, reuse and recycle network equipment, servers and electronic equipment including laptops, tablets and cell phones.
As wireless carriers continue to deploy 5G technology, Re-Teck is helping repurpose and recycle cell site equipment and liquidate obsolete inventory. Re-Teck also supports carriers with customer trade in and take back programs.
Re-Teck is facilitating the liquidation of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) older and obsolete inventory while achieving environmental sustainability through reverse supply chain solutions. Re-Teck has partnered with businesses who are dealing with interruptions in logistics by organizing transportation to make room in warehouses for updated equipment.
"We know that many corporations are extending the opportunity for their employees to work from home, and this can generate unutilized equipment at the office. Repurposing and recycling this equipment can generate revenue to purchase new equipment," commented Keith Elliano, VP New Business Development at Li Tong Group, parent company for Re-Teck.
Re-Teck also offers industries Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) services. As part of their commitment to security, Re-Teck adheres to the leading global standards and regulations with certificates of international standards that are verified by auditors annually.
In an effort to connect with customers during this time, Re-Teck is hosting one-on-one teleconferences to assist with reopening plans.
