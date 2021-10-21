AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the Austin, Texas-based company that pioneered on-demand warm cookie delivery, announced today it will bake and deliver its classic cookies and treats in El Paso, Texas beginning in early 2022 from a location in the Fountains of Farah retail venue.
With almost 70 locations throughout Texas and the southeastern U.S., Tiff's Treats is opening its first El Paso store in response to demand from local fans and social media followers, according to co-founders Tiffany and Leon Chen.
"We're thrilled to open in El Paso, a brand-new market for us in our home state of Texas, and looking forward to making life's special moments even sweeter for our future customers in the area," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder.
Perfect for on-demand gifting or just to satisfy a sweet tooth, Tiff's Treats is known for classic cookies baked fresh for each order and delivered warm from the oven. Their menu features 11 timeless cookie flavors and a limited-time flavor each month, as well as decadent brownies and other treats, with cold milk, ice cream and buttercream frost 'ems pairing options. Obsessed with perfecting the classics to ensure customer happiness, Tiff's Treats bakes with high-quality ingredients and delivers straight from the oven to homes and businesses in its delivery zones within about an hour from when an order is placed.
With more than 200 million cookies sold (chocolate chip and snickerdoodle topping the list of customer favorites), the brand has earned a cult-like following of cookie fans and a list of celebrity investors, including basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki and fashion designer Kendra Scott, as well as tennis star Andy Roddick and actress Brooklyn Decker.
Tiff's Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen have written a book about their unlikely story of building the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers and $85 million in funding. "It's Not Just Cookies: Stories And Recipes From The Tiff's Treats Kitchen," published by Harper Horizon, will be available early next year and will share, for the first time ever, homemade versions of some of the founders' favorite cookie recipes.
About Tiff's Treats
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 69 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,700 employees, baking more than 200 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service. Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and direct support to charities to date, and in July 2021 named ChadTough Defeat DIPG as its first corporate charity partner. To learn more, please visit http://www.cookiedelivery.com.
