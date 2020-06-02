HOUSTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Memgen, a private biotechnology company developing novel treatments for cancer and COVID-19, announced an abstract and upcoming poster presentation at the 2020 American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II on June 22-24, 2020.
The presentation summarizes preclinical research of Memgen's cancer immunotherapy MEM-288, as both a single agent and combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors, in multiple tumor models. This research showed that a combination of MEM-288 with checkpoint inhibitors could reverse tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors alone, resulting in systemic tumor regression and 100% survival of animals. The research also showed tumor-selective lysis plus generation of systemic antitumor immunity leading to anti-metastatic activity for both MEM-288 as a single agent and combined with checkpoint inhibitors. This work was led by Amer Beg, PhD and his team at Moffitt Cancer Center. Beg has worked with Scott Antonia, MD, PhD, Director of Duke Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and Mark Cantwell, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Memgen, to discover and develop MEM-288. Based on this and other supporting research, Memgen plans a Phase 1 clinical study of MEM-288 to treat patients with advanced lung cancer and other cancers later this year.
Details of the abstract and poster presentation are as follows:
- Title: Development of MEM-288, a dual-transgene armed and conditionally replication-enhanced oncolytic adenovirus with potent systemic antitumor immunity (Abstract #4578)
- Session Category: Immunology
- Session Title: Vaccines
- Date and Time: June 22, 2020 (9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT)
Abstract: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/7619
About Memgen
Memgen is developing new therapies to harness the power of the immune system to potentially cure cancer and to protect people from COVID-19 and other diseases. The Company's pipeline products all utilize its proprietary CD40L transgene, MEM40, which has already been tested in human subjects and has demonstrated the ability to elicit powerful, antigen-specific anti-tumor immune responses across a broad range of tumor types.
The Company's lead cancer immunotherapy, MEM-288, was developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center. It is an oncolytic virus engineered to selectively target cancer cells and to supercharge the immune system through expression of two unique and powerful immune modulators: MEM40 and the powerful cytokine interferon beta. MEM-288 generates a strong systemic anti-tumor immune response following intra-tumoral vaccination in multiple tumors. Memgen expects to begin clinical testing with MEM-288 in advanced cancers in the current year.
Memgen's COVID-19 vaccine, MemVax, is an adjuvant designed to be used in combination with other COVID-19 vaccines to generate a strong, durable immune response. MemVax is a highly specific immune stimulant that can work with COVID-19 antigens across a range of delivery approaches. Memgen has over 100,000 doses of MemVax ready to go into clinical trials and an active file with the US FDA. Memgen plans to soon begin clinical trials of MemVax in collaboration with other companies developing complementary COVID-19 vaccines.
