DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Webb Family Law Firm, P.C. was recently voted "Best Family Law Firm in Dallas" by the Dallas Observer's famous "Best of Dallas: 2021 Readers Choice Awards". Webb Family Law Firm, P.C. is honored to have been voted #1 by the Dallas public, and the attorneys continue to humbly receive prestigious honors and awards on a local and national level year-round. Led by Natalie L. Webb, the attorneys at Webb Family Law Firm in Dallas are consistently rated among the best in North Texas.
Recently Natalie Webb, Managing Partner, stated "We are ecstatic to not only be named Best Family Law Firm in 2021, but that we were voted as the Best Family Law Firm by the North Texas community." All the accolades have brought a renewed attention to the firm as a local leader in the practice of Family Law.
With a proven track record in and out of the courtroom, Webb Family Law Firm, P.C. and its outstanding attorneys and staff pride themselves on creating custom, effective, solutions for their client's unique family law needs.
About The Webb Family Law Firm, P.C. - Webb Family Law was founded by Brian L. Webb and now led by Managing Partner Natalie L. Webb, who is board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, member of many professional associations including the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists, the Texas Family Law Practice Manual Committee, the Texas Family Law Foundation, the Texas Bar College, and many other professional associations and organizations. Webb Family Law Firm, P.C. understands the complex financial issues involved in divorce and works with financial experts, appraisers, business valuators, forensic accountants and investigators to locate, value and divide marital assets. Practice areas include divorce, property division, spousal support and alimony, child custody, child support, domestic partnerships, collaborative law, pre and post marital agreements, restraining orders and protective orders, modifications to post-divorce orders, and cohabitation agreements.
