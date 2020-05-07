DALLAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With wedding season officially on hiatus, soon-to-be newlyweds across the country are pausing, rescheduling or full-out canceling the most important day of their lives. In a recent survey of more than 470 couples by The Knot, 96% said they were planning to move the date of their big day; of those couples, 65% are pushing their ceremonies to later in the year in 2020, while the rest are keeping things TBD or going for a 2021 date.
Are you a bride or groom with a knot in your stomach thinking about all those invitation envelopes you individually licked going to waste? Never fear! Dust off those vows (or start writing them, procrastinators!) because Hotels.com is now offering couples an obvious solution for their wedding woes …
You can now virtually get married by Captain — excuse me, "Chaplain" Obvious.
Chaplain Obvious is ordained and ready to help couples tie the knot in states where virtual weddings are legal. Email out those save the dates and gather your family and friends around the computer for a ceremony that — let's face it — probably won't ever top the elaborate wedding day you had originally planned but will do just fine. You and your fiancé can be hitched faster than the time it'd take you walk down the aisle. And you don't even need to wear pants!*
The wedded bliss doesn't stop with the ceremony. Couples who are selected to be married by Chaplain Obvious will also receive $5,000 to be used toward the future honeymoon of their dreams. That's right … no virtual honeymoon here, we're talking about an IRL romantic vacay. With hundreds of thousands of hotel properties available across the globe on Hotels.com®, your future trip options are endless.
"When we saw that people were opting to take their wedding ceremonies online, we obviously knew we had the perfect chaplain to them help out," said Josh Belkin, Vice President of Global Brand at Hotels.com. "With these virtual unions, we're hoping to take one less stress off couples' plates by inviting them to get married and take the honeymoon of their dreams once it becomes safe to do so."
Can't wait another minute to start forever? Visit Hotels.com/ChaplainObviousSweeps where you'll fill out a quick questionnaire, select your preferred wedding date, and share why you should obviously be selected for this once-in-a-lifetime ceremony. Submissions are open today through Sunday, May 17 at 5 p.m. CT and weddings will take place in June.
For more information on these virtual nuptials, visit Captain Obvious on Twitter and view the official terms and conditions here.
*If you choose not to wear pants, please position your computer camera from the waist-up only. Nobody wants to see your underpants.
