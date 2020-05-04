MB2 Dental Partner Dentists Create Anthem Video Celebrating Tight-Knit Culture

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a profession that often leaves doctors feeling isolated, MB2 Dental, a Dallas-based Dental Partnership Organization, breaks the mold of a typical dental group and celebrates unity between their dentist partners by virtually creating an anthem video that showcases their sentiment during this difficult time.
With over 140 doctor owners across 15 states, it's been more important than ever to stay connected with one another to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our doctor owners and executive team have been in constant communication since the start of this pandemic," said CEO and Founder, Dr. Steven Villanueva, "As our doctor partners have been seeing emergency patients, our in house team has worked around the clock to support them through every challenge over the last couple months. On the MB2 business development side, we've continued to meet with dozens of potential partners all throughout the week. We've taken our meetings virtual, it's worked out quite well."
The virtual video project was a great opportunity for all MB2 partners, both tenured and new, to come together and express their appreciation for their friendships during this difficult time.
"My favorite memory of MB2 was when I first visited the MB2 home office in Carrollton, Texas last fall," recounts Dr. Greg Atwood who partnered with MB2 in January, "This opened my eyes to the strength of MB2 at its foundation, but what I remember the most is the fun and excitement that everyone there seemed to be enjoying. It really seemed like a group of friends enjoying their time together and working toward something they really believe in. That experience got me excited about being part of that group and gave me the confidence that MB2 was going to make it through any tough times ahead. Little did I know that we were only months away from the COVID-19 pandemic. The support and confidence MB2 has provided through this challenge has been priceless."
While emergency treatment has continued throughout COVID-19, MB2 affiliated dentists are eager to get back to treating patients' needs on a regular basis, in accordance with state guidelines, as well as CDC and OSHA best practices.
"We don't know what's going to happen in the next phase of this, but what we do know, is that we'll get through this together," said Dr. Villanueva, "This video was something fun we created to represent who we really are at the end of the day: a group of friends, who just happen to also love practicing dentistry. We are making it through this and we will come out stronger because of it."
Carrollton, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur, CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with affiliated practices in 15 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
