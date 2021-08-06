AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCAC, the Data Center Anti-Conference will take place live and in-person at the Moody Theater at ACL Live in Austin Texas September 1-2. With less than 30 days to the event, the event organizers wanted to provide an update on the sponsors, speakers and fun networking opportunities that will available to attendees.
"We are extremely pleased with the level of excitement and support we've received for this event," said Kirk Offel, co-founder of DCAC. "We're expecting over 300 people as of today and have a packed roster of sponsors and activities – its going to be a STELLAR event this year."
- The event kicks off on Wednesday, September 1st with a charity golf tournament at the Terravista Golf Club in Austin. Tournament proceeds will support Four Season Fighters a volunteer organization with the mission to help veterans, firefighters and police officers whose lives have been altered permanently because of the sacrifices they made while serving our country and communities. Sponsors for the charity golf tournament include Vertiv, Generex, Tindall, Data Center Systems (DCS), Cache Valley Electric (CVE), Modular Power Solutions, Hitec Power Protection, JE Dunn, Stulz, Cellwatch, Tate, Foster, CAI, Divcon Controls, and Mission Critical Interior Solutions
- Following the charity golf tournament, attendees of the DCAC conference will be treated to a concert at ACL Live from 7-9pm featuring The SpaceRockers.
- The networking continues that evening at the Tipsy Alchemist, sponsored by Power Cooling Engineers (PCE).
- The main DCAC conference starts on Thursday, September 2nd at the ACL Live. The title sponsor for the main event is IES Communications, a leading national technology infrastructure architect headquartered in Tempe Arizona that delivers a comprehensive approach with a strong emphasis on client relationships and continuous innovation.
- The keynote for the event is Dean Nelson, CEO at Virtual Power Systems and Chairman/Founder of the Infrastructure Masons
- Other speakers include Kirk Offel, Gilbert Romo, Curt Holcomb, Andy Cvengros Peter Gross, Jim Smith, Bill Kleyman, Bill Mazzeti, Laramie Dorris, Joseph Kava, Kayla Remington, Lane Anderson, Jennifer Reininger, Sam Brown, Tim Hughes, Brittany Miller, Lindsey Bruner, McKenzie Edwards, Scott Jarnagin, Anthony Garcia, and https://www.linkedin.com/in/samuel-huckaby-dbia-49782310/. For more information on the speakers, please visit: https://dcac-live.com/2021-speakers/
- Topics for the event will include a state of the industry, top trends impacting infrastructure and operations, managing delivery through disruption, diversity of perspectives in the data center, feeding the need for speed and the evolution of the data center- from hype to reality. For the full conference agenda, please visit: https://dcac-live.com/agenda/
- Sponsors for the conference include: IES Communications, Starline, Optimal Power Solutions, Overwatch, Generex, T5 Data Centers, DC Group, Toshiba, Stewart & Stevenson, Sunbelt Rentals, Power Cooling Engineers (PCE), HITT, McCarthy, Rodendin, CAI, CPG, Modular Power Solutions, Switch Electric, Data Center Infrastructures (DCI), Rolls-Royce Solutions, Anord Mardix, Ultimate Service Associates, RamTek, Skybox Datacenters, Tate, Global Roofing Group, Buckeye PowerSales/Kohler, Primary Integration. Media sponsors include InterGlobix Magazine and Bisnow.
- Following the conference, attendees can continue to network at the Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse sponsored by CPG.
To learn more about DCAC and to register, please visit: http://www.dcac-live.com
About DCAC
The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) is an annual event for professionals in the data center industry that combines unmatched networking opportunities, interactive content, and unique entertainment. The event typically draws hundreds of attendees and sponsors over the course of two days in some of the most iconic venues in the United States. To learn more, please visit dcac-live.com.
