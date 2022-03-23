AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chinook Seedery, the fastest growing sunflower seed brand in the country, finished with record revenues in 2021 to mark its 5th consecutive year of near triple-digit growth. Due to the continued success of and affinity for the product, future MLB star, Bobby Witt Jr., has become a shareholder and ambassador for the company.
"I've always been a huge fan of sunflower seeds, but not the way its ingredients and high salt content made me feel", said Witt Jr. "When I tried Chinook for the first time, I was amazed at the flavor and clean ingredients, and instantly became a fan of the brand. I'm thrilled to be joining the incredible Chinook team in promoting their better-for-you approach on and off the field."
A Texas native, Jr. was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft and was named 2019 Gatorade National Male Athlete of the Year. In his first professional season, Jr. was the Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year, The Athletic Prospect of the Year, and the USA Today Minor League Player of the Year. Recently named the No. 1 prospect in the MLB, Jr. is the son of Bobby Witt Sr. who pitched for 16 seasons in the MLB, including two stints with the Texas Rangers from 1986-1992 and 1995-1998.
Taking a healthy approach to snacking has always been a core belief of Chinook's brand. Not only are the products lower in sodium and non-GMO verified, but their ingredients are also free of MSG and gluten.
"What's the point of taking a fantastically nutritious snack and then loading it up with tons of salt and highly processed ingredients only to negate all of those health benefits?," said Mark Pettyjohn, founder of Chinook Seedery. "By using a unique process and superior ingredients we are able to create a very flavorful seed that doesn't compromise the inherent nutritional value."
Chinook's goal of becoming the best sunflower seed in the market while not compromising any part of their small-batch process, was not lost on Jr., who is widely considered by most to be the top Major League Baseball prospect in the game. The belief in building something special with a team, doing the hard work, and maintaining a true love of one's craft are some of the characteristics that are shared between Chinook and Jr.
"We couldn't be more excited about our association with Jr.,"said Vaughan Stanford, CEO of Chinook Seedery. "Not only is he an incredible athlete, but he's probably an even better person. Jr. is truly one of the most humble and hardworking individuals I've met, and I can't think of a better person to be connected to the Chinook brand. We're looking forward to his potential MLB debut in 2022".
About Chinook Seedery
Based in Austin, TX, Chinook Seedery is the fastest growing sunflower seed brand in the country, providing a "better-for you option" that is lower in sodium, non-GMO certified, gluten-free, and Keto friendly. Chinook combines a unique small-batch process with the largest, most premium seeds grown in the US. The end results are, "The best seeds ever". For more information or to trial the product, visit http://www.chinookseedery.com or follow us on Instagram (@chinookseedery), Facebook (@chinookseedery), and Twitter (@chinookseedery).
About Bobby Witt Jr.
Bobby Witt Jr., nicknamed Jr., is one of the most exciting prospects in all of baseball. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft was named the 2021 Minor League Player of the year by multiple outlets. Follow Jr. on Instagram (@bwitter15), Twitter (@bwittjr), and TitkTok (@bobbywjr15).
Media Contact
Partnerships, Chinook Seedery, +1 512.348.7668, partnerships@chinookseedery.com
Alyssa Romano, Octagon Sports Agency, Alyssa.Romano@octagon.com
SOURCE Chinook Seedery