HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Better Way Body LLC, a Houston, Texas-based company, announced today the launch of its patented TonerBum™ Glute and Leg Toning Dumbbell. TonerBum is the first U.S. Utility Patented glute toning weight and the only dumbbell specifically designed for toning and strengthening the gluteal muscles. The ergonomically designed five-pound dumbbell weight was developed to comfortably and easily fit on the thigh to effectively isolate and activate all three gluteal muscles: the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius and gluteus minimus. Scientifically proven to activate your gluteal muscles faster, safer and more effectively than squats, lunges and traditional dumbbells and resistance bands, the TonerBum is designed to maximize your workout and enhance your glute, butt and leg workouts in the comfort of your own home.
Shaped like a U, the TonerBum 5-pound dumbbell is purposefully designed to wrap around the back of your leg and comfortably curve around your thigh's natural contour and shape. Simply slide the TonerBum onto the thigh or place it on the back of the leg and conveniently begin working out. Made of durable steel wrapped in soft neoprene, the TonerBum's non-slip grip keeps the dumbbell in place while working out, even while sweating; no straps, Velcro, or additional accessories and equipment needed. With its simplistic, yet creative shape, the TonerBum can also be used in workouts as a traditional dumbbell for everything from situps and jump squats to triceps and arm exercises. Its approachable design grants it the ability to be a multipurpose, adaptable and all-inclusive strength training tool.
Launched by a certified yoga instructor and fitness enthusiast who was featured on Shark Tank in 2021, Alina Kravchenko, the patented TonerBum Glute and Leg Toning Dumbbell was created to elevate the at-home fitness industry and provide a modernized, effective approach to traditional glute exercises for every fitness level. With more than 13 years in the yoga and fitness industry, including personal training and group training, Kravchenko applied traditional glute exercise science to TonerBum's revolutionizing dumbbell shape to provide scientifically backed, results-driven workouts for every age and fitness level.
Created with the mission to be an alternative to conventional at-home workout equipment, such as dumbbells, resistance bands and ankle weights, TonerBum is a hybrid exercise product that combines the best of both the free weights and the resistance band training worlds.
"I became inspired to create TonerBum while teaching a yoga class," said TonerBum's founder and creator, Alina Kravchenko. "While using resistance bands and traditional hand-held dumbbells during glute and leg exercises, I noticed how difficult and uncomfortable they were to use. Not to mention that they weren't effectively targeting the muscles. I wanted to change that and create a solution to this common problem that women were experiencing. Unlike traditional dumbbells that aren't made for your legs and can end up injuring you, TonerBum is ergonomically designed for your legs and offers the right amount of resistance that safely builds and retains muscles."
Unlike resistance bands which can limit mobility, TonerBum provides a full range of motion and effectively builds muscle mass; Similar to free weights, TonerBum's five-pound resistance weight stays the same throughout each exercise's full range of movement, challenging muscles and resulting in building muscle mass over a shorter amount of time. Free weights, such as TonerBum, also provide more functionality and versatility than resistance bands and ankle weights.
Due to its thoughtful design and U-shaped handle, the TonerBum is a versatile strength training tool that can be used for full-body workouts, including circuit training, and in lieu of kettlebells, free weights and other at-home workout gear. Studies show that circuit training that incorporates both aerobic and resistance exercise with weights provides numerous health benefits such as, weight loss, reduced body fat, increased cardiovascular health and endurance, increased maximal oxygen uptake, increased metabolic rate post-workout, and improved muscle definition and strength, according to the American Council on Exercise.
Aligned with its mission to be convenient and efficient to use, TonerBum created a "5 Minute TonerBum Workout" that features popular at-home glute workouts including donkey kicks, fire hydrants, deadlifts and kettlebell swings that use the TonerBum dumbbell to optimize the exercise movement and its muscular effects. TonerBum also offers additional free downloadable at-home workouts including full body, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), circuit training and extended-length workouts. TonerBum's online workouts featured on its website allow users to quickly and easily select a workout that is best for them and their fitness goals. With its ergonomic design and ideal weight that can be incorporated into a wide variety of exercises and workout regimens, TonerBum is ideal for all fitness levels, body types, ages and fitness goals.
"I understand how precious time is for women," said Kravchenko. "Because we have so much on our plates, finding time for ourselves is often sacrificed, but it shouldn't have to be. I wanted to create a product that made women of every age feel beautiful, confident, and healthy no matter how busy they are. That's why I created TonerBum to help women look and feel their best with only five minutes a day."
To celebrate the launch, TonerBum is offering 15 percent off its glute toning dumbbell purchased on its website at http://www.tonerbum.com. To activate the special discount, please visit TonerBum's website and enter the promo code BOOTY at checkout. The discount is available Nov. 1, 2021- Nov. 30, 2021.TonerBum is $59.99 and sold online on TonerBum's website and on Amazon.
Founded by a female entrepreneur and inventor, Alina Kravchenko who was featured on Shark Tank in 2021, TonerBum and its parent company, Better Way Body, is a woman and minority-owned company. To learn more about TonerBum and purchase the TonerBum Glute and Leg Toning Dumbbell, please visit http://www.TonerBum.com.
