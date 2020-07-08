PLANO, Texas, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StaffDNA announces major milestones from the recent launch of its self-service digital marketplace for healthcare careers. Since launching, StaffDNA achieved more than 30,000 app downloads and is on pace to reach 100,000 by the end of the year.
StaffDNA offers healthcare professionals unparalleled flexibility and simplicity in finding jobs, building pay packages and submitting through its mobile app. The platform is averaging 1,500 new unique candidate registrations per month.
"We love the response we've received from the healthcare community," said Sheldon Arora, founder and CEO of StaffDNA. "The staffing model has been inefficient and doesn't work in today's mobile-first culture. That's why we created a new model built with revolutionary mobile technology. The future of staffing is here."
Within the first two months, more than 200 healthcare facilities in 36 states have joined StaffDNA's fast-growing network.
StaffDNA gives healthcare professionals the tools to take control of finding and managing jobs without recruiters. It's the first mobile platform that is built on the most advanced Applicant Tracking System (ATS).
The StaffDNA app is available to download in the Apple and Google App Stores.
About StaffDNA
Founded by staffing veterans, technology leaders and private investors, StaffDNA has created the new staffing model that gives professionals complete control to find and manage jobs independently—without recruiters or barriers. StaffDNA is the first digital marketplace that completely integrates with ATS software, which allows professionals to connect directly with employers and get real-time updates. StaffDNA gives healthcare professionals the freedom to find the jobs they want, while making it easier for healthcare facilities to manage their staffing needs more efficiently than ever before. To learn more, visit www.staffdna.com. StaffDNA's app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
