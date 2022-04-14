The fast-growing and top-rated nutrition practice, Nuvitru Wellness, has opened its second location in Houston, Texas to fuel its rapid growth.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nuvitru Wellness, the fastest-growing and top-rated nutrition practice in Austin, Texas, opens its second location in Houston to fuel its rapid growth.
Since its founding in 2017, Nuvitru Wellness has consistently grown its market share in the already health-conscious Austin market to become recognized as the top-rated nutrition practice.
This recognition was achieved through delivering superior results in helping women with digestive and hormonal imbalances through functional lab testing, individualized supplementation, and a personalized food-as-medicine approach to health.
"Opening a new location in Houston was our obvious next step, we are ready to help more women overcome their health challenges through functional nutrition, and the best way to do that is to become known in Houston just like we are in Austin," says Founder & CEO, Lahana Vigliano.
We are pleased to appoint Allyson Pendergrass to oversee the operations of the Houston location. Allyson is a Houston native and has a deep-rooted passion for guiding patients toward reclaiming their health through functional nutrition. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition from the University of Houston and has obtained the Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) credential from the Commission of Dietetic Registration.
The new office is located inside Industrious, on CityWest Blvd in the Westchase Business District of Houston.
About Nuvitru Wellness:
Founded in 2017 by Lahana Vigliano, Nuvitru Wellness is a direct-primary-care functional nutrition practice that specializes in helping women with chronic digestive and hormonal issues. Nuvitru's holistic concierge-style packages and memberships give patients access to individualized counseling and around-the-clock support from a team of expert dietitians and nutritionists, functional lab testing & blood work, supplements, digital courses, meal plans, a quarterly subscription box, and more.
