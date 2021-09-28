DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Level Legal, a provider of legal services supporting law firms, in-house legal departments, and government agencies globally, today announced the addition of six hires with deep legal, government, marketing, and technology experience. Collectively, the incoming cohort adds multi-disciplinary expertise from respected consultancies and law firms, including Consilio, Deloitte, D4/Special Counsel, EY, and WilmerHale.
The past two years accelerated Level Legal's growth plans, fueling its expansion deeper into global data governance for many of the most sensitive, most complex matters of this era – all driven by their customer relationships. These relationships grew stronger throughout the pandemic, and Level Legal continues to cultivate them by building an expansive team of subject-matter experts who can serve their customers with Level Legal's single-point-of-contact business model.
As the brand suggests, Level Legal works to level the playing field in the legal industry, serving startups and Fortune 500 companies; ambitious boutique and top-tier law firms; and single entities and conglomerates as the trusted right hand for attorneys and legal operations departments dealing with privacy, compliance, regulatory, antitrust, and eDiscovery issues.
Level Legal's newest team members include:
- Portia Boone, Review Manager. As a law review honoree and former law clerk for The Supreme Court of North Carolina Justice Patricia Timmons-Goodson, Portia adds excellent research and writing skills to Level Legal. Portia has served in numerous leadership roles with Consilio and Discover Ready, specializing in IP and employment disputes, banking investigations, governmental document requests and investigations.
- Anthony Cortez, eDiscovery Project Manager. Anthony has internal and client-facing oversight for Level Legal's eDiscovery initiatives, including strategic planning, organization, and execution. Anthony brings more than a decade of experience leading government case teams in complex technical support. Anthony is also certified in Casepoint data processing, analysis, and review.
- Jeff Guttman, Director of Client Services. Jeff leads Level Legal's award-winning Client Services division, providing memorable customer-focused outcomes related to compliance, privacy, investigations, eDiscovery, data analytics, and review. Jeff has more than 12 years of experience working at RVM, UBIC, and EY in the managed review and eDiscovery space. Jeff also founded a successful eDiscovery consultancy five years ago, which fits well in Level Legal's culture of continuous improvement.
- Martha MacPherson, Senior Director of Marketing. Martha leads Legal Level's marketing strategy and execution, including digital marketing, marketing automation, content strategy, and corporate communications. Martha adds more than two decades of experience and recently served as part of D4's executive team before its acquisition by Special Counsel, which is slated for acquisition in Q4 by Consilio.
- Daniel Rodriguez, Review Manager. Daniel brings both Big Four and Big Law expertise and perspective to Level Legal, with seven years at Deloitte in the Transactions and Business Analytics division and four years at McDermott Will & Emery as a research supervisor. Daniel began his career as a paralegal before attending law school, which also provides tremendous value to the company's vast network of paralegal and legal operations relationships.
- Ted Tai, Review Manager. Ted brings almost 20 years of experience managing large-scale, complex litigation and eDiscovery activities across the entire EDRM, including significant experience with Am Law 10 firm WilmerHale and legal services company UnitedLex.
"In a highly competitive job market and tight nationwide talent pool and with the constraint of geography removed, we feel honored to have attracted the talent of Anthony, Daniel, Jeff, Martha, Portia, and Ted," said Joey Seeber, CEO of Level Legal. "The skillsets and experience each of them brings to Level Legal are exceptional, and their cultural fit is equally important. Each of these individuals embodies our core values and convictions, and each aligns with our commitment to delight our customers with exceptional service."
Recently named Best Law Company winner in the American Lawyer Industry awards, Level Legal is a modern law company delivering strategic and technological data solutions that clear the runway for attorneys to focus on their clients. Built around delivering thoughtful, efficient outcomes in eDiscovery and litigation, compliance, investigations and privacy, Level Legal's holistic approach has allowed the company to iterate and evolve as customer needs change in today's volatile world.
About Level Legal
Level Legal delivers data-driven legal outcomes across compliance, privacy, investigations, and litigation to law firms and Fortune 1000 companies. By fusing our legal acumen with today's leading technologies, we serve as our customers' legal GPS through today's complex, ever-changing world so they can focus on their clients' outcomes. Level Legal's corporate offices are in Dallas, Texas, but the company employs top-tier talent nationwide. Also, visit Level Legal on LinkedIn.
