FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certrec announced today that Glenn Krause has joined its Office of NERC Compliance team as Senior Compliance Analyst.
Mr. Krause brings more than four decades of experience in nuclear power plant operations, training and maintenance, as well as compliance management. "Glenn has lived through many of the compliance challenges over the decades that our clients face every day," states Office of NERC Compliance Director, Evans Heacock. "He has substantial experience with plant operations, training, and compliance. We are proud to add his expertise to our team."
"Certrec has earned a reputation in the industry for creating innovative solutions to the daily problems that many energy providers and generators face," says Krause. "I am excited to work with Certrec's NERC compliance team and look forward to helping our clients."
Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance (ONC) provides competitively priced regulatory compliance services to NERC registered entities. The ONC team guides registered entities in implementing standards, preparing for audits with regulators, maintaining positive compliance, and more. In his new role at Certrec, Krause will collaborate with clients to develop and maintain internal compliance programs and provide training when appropriate.
Certrec
Founded in 1988, Certrec is a leading regulatory compliance and advanced on-line technology service provider. Certrec's highly skilled, experienced industry professionals possess degrees in a variety of engineering disciplines—such as civil, electrical, mechanical, and nuclear—as well as in physics, communications, business, and information technology. This accomplished team has direct working experience in all regulatory areas of licensing, compliance, and engineering, including nuclear, fossil, and renewable generation and transmission. This combination of direct industry experience with our innovative information technology capabilities has led to the development of advanced, web-based technology solutions and tools that help our clients manage the regulatory process.
Certrec's significant expertise in all facets of the regulatory process includes the realm of NERC regulatory compliance. Its Office of NERC Compliance staff have helped more than 120 different generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. Currently, Certrec provides the entire NERC compliance program for more than 45 registered sites located in the US and Canada who trust our ability to decrease their regulatory, operational, financial, and public opinion risk.
Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001 certified, ensuring that its web tools and facilities comply with an internationally recognized standard of best practices regarding business, cyber and physical security, and control. Also, Certrec successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 2 examination where the scope of Document Management and Regulatory Services was examined against the Trust Services principles of Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. Certrec is committed to undergoing similar annual examinations and audits to maintain or exceed current levels of service.
