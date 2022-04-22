FiberFirst To Extend Service as First Tenant on Ubiquity Network in Jarrell, Harker Heights, Taylor, Weatherford and Mineral Wells
DALLAS and AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ubiquity, a digital communications owner, developer and operator, announced plans to invest further in open-access infrastructure across Central and North Texas, in the municipalities of Jarrell, Harker Heights, Taylor, Weatherford and Mineral Wells. The investments build on its recently announced plans to break ground on multiple city-wide fiber optic networks in the North Austin markets of Georgetown, Hutto and Killeen.
Ubiquity is a private digital infrastructure firm that develops and manages critical communications assets throughout the United States. Its open-access, fiber optic networks are designed to accommodate all current and future fiber uses, including long-term relationships with broadband providers, mobile carriers, government entities, utilities, edge computing, and any industries where ubiquitous fiber and wireless connectivity is, or will be, critical to success.
In the Texas municipalities, Ubiquity is constructing high-capacity fiber networks that will offer increased access to high-speed service for businesses and residents, starting by the end of 2022 for initial customers. The projects are anticipated to serve up to 40,000 addresses by the end of 2023.
"Ubiquity's open access approach continues to gain traction in exciting high growth areas across Texas," said Ubiquity Managing Director, Greg Dial. "Our 'build once, connect all' approach will benefit master planned communities, businesses, multi-dwelling units and smart city infrastructure through a single build. Just like other critical infrastructure, availability of high-speed fiber, accessible to all, is key to supporting community growth. This infrastructure provides a massive amount of flexible capacity, fueling the ability for connectivity growth, and facilitating the deployment of truly sustainable, smart services over the next 20-plus years."
The project builds on Ubiquity's plan to provide network access to a diverse list of internet service providers (ISPs), including FiberFirst. FiberFirst, a Texas-owned and operated company, is the first ISP on Ubiquity's open-access network and will serve residents and businesses with high speed, multi-gigabit capable internet service, whole-home Wi-Fi and other connected services. FiberFirst's brick and mortar office locations are in the planning stages and its services will be available in all five municipalities as soon as the networks are live.
'Having high-speed fiber optic internet infrastructure in our great city adds to the quality of life," said City of Jarrell Mayor, Larry Bush. "This new amenity further expands our economic development and offers our community high-speed internet options. We're delighted Ubiquity is partnering with us."
"FiberFirst is looking forward to leveraging Ubiquity's networks to provide access to customers across these communities." said Bryan Davis, head of sales and service for FiberFirst. "With limited choice in these areas, speed to market and competitive offerings are key to making a difference in the community. We are glad to be there on day one."
Ubiquity's model invites tenants like FiberFirst to connect with customers via 'capital-free investment' and long-term contracts, while maximizing connectivity options for residents and businesses across the city. Those who are interested in becoming a tenant partner, contact Greg Dial with Ubiquity at greg@ubiquitygp.com.
About Ubiquity
Ubiquity invests, develops and manages digital communications infrastructure throughout the United States. The company partners with ISPs, wireless carriers, utilities, and municipalities to deliver connectivity and sustainability solutions in underserved communities. Its mission is to provide customer choice and spur competition, both of which are essential components of empowering communities for the future. Please visit ubiquitygp.com for more information.
About FiberFirst
FiberFirst is a Texas-based service provider, delivering services over 100% fiber optic networks. It offers multi-gigabit speed fiber internet connections and value-added communication services to homes, businesses and enterprises with locally-based support teams. For more information, please visit FiberFirst.com.
