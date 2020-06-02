HOUSTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are ready to rediscover the magic and memories of a Summer road trip and 31 hotels from Benchmark Resorts & Hotels are helping guests to map out their trips with the new Miles of Memories program. Located in seven spectacular travel regions within convenient driving distance for travelers across the United States, these unique hotels are providing Summer Savings of up to 50% Off rooms, activities and amenities. Many of the featured offers will be available through the fall and winter seasons and into 2021.
Texas: Lone Star, Longhorns and Stetsons
Guests at Benchmark hotels in the Lone Star state can explore Aggieland from the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, shop at the renowned Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm near the Delta Hotels Marriott Watters Creek Convention Center. La Cantera Resort & Spa in the beautiful Texas Hill Country is just a short drive from San Antonio where the Hotel Contessa occupies a premier spot on the River Walk near The Alamo. The new Margaritaville Resort Lake Conroe near Houston combines island attitude and lakeside latitude.
For information on Texas savings up to 20% and to book, visit: Texas Road Trips.
Maine, Vermont, New York, New Jersey: Miles of Northeastern Memories
Set sail over Maine's coastal waters and enjoy the Catch of the Day at the Spruce Point Inn. Discover the charm of a Vermont village at the Equinox Golf Resort & Spa. The Inns at The Equinox is a collection of colonial era and modern buildings. Whip up an entrée or bake a cake at The Essex, Vermont's Culinary Resort & Spa. Make a splash in the Catskills at The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark. In New Jersey, enjoy New Brunswick's thriving arts scene from The Heldrich.
For information on Miles of Northeast savings up to 50% and to book, visit Northeast Road Trips.
Illinois and Wisconsin: Great Lakes Road Trips
Explore quirky Route 66 roadside attractions and scenic byways from Chicagoland's Eaglewood Resort & Spa or Wisconsin's Abbey Resort on Lake Geneva.
For information on Great Lakes Road Trips, on the $66 resort credit savings and to book, visit Great Lakes Road Trips.
Florida: Sandy Beaches and Endless Sunshine
Enjoy the newly renovated Hawks Cay Resort on Duck's Key with a fabulous beach, five pools, and a marina. On the Gulf Coast, The Beachcomber and the Grand Plaza Hotel stand directly on St. Pete Beach. Gloria Estefan's Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa is a model of contemporary luxury in Vero Beach. The Estefan's Cardozo South Beach overlooks vibrant Miami Beach.
For information on Florida resort savings up to 50% and to book, visit Florida Road Trips.
Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington: Escape to the Best of the West
With coastal California charm, and proximity to Santa Cruz Wine Country, Chaminade Resort & Spa is the place to raise a glass. For lakeside luxury, Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa on Lake Arrowhead in Southern California and the Forest Suites Resort up north on Lake Tahoe offer year 'round enjoyment. Washington state's wine country is home to Willows Lodge. Limitless staycation adventures await in Washington's Columbia Gorge at Skamania Lodge. Arizona combines desert landscapes and lakeside living at The Nautical Beachfront Resort on Lake Havasu, and the retro charm of Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, as well as Paradise Valley's newest boutique resort, Mountain Shadows also in Scottsdale.
For information on Best of the West lodging savings up to 35% and to book, visit Best of the West Road Trips.
Road Trip to The Virginias and Tennessee
Start in Leesburg, Virginia, at Lansdowne featuring gracious accommodations near the Potomac River that is a favorite getaway for Washingtonians and Virginians alike. The bucolic campus surrounding The Inn at Virginia Tech draw alumni and visitors alike to Blacksburg, Virginia. Historic Roanoke offers the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center in Virginia, and to the west is Stonewall Resort with numerous lake and outdoor adventures in West Virginia. In Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa™ provides family-friendly activities, plus entertainment inspired by Dolly Parton.
For information on The Virginias and Tennessee savings up to 25% and to book, visit The Virginias and Tennessee Road Trips.
Colorado, Wyoming: The Rocky Mountain States
Vail is home to two outstanding hotels, Tivoli Lodge and Manor Vail Lodge, both perfectly positioned for families to enjoy outdoor activities and Vail's vibrant night life. Colorado Springs is home to the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, known for the otherworldly rock formations nearby. In internationally acclaimed Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is Snow King Resort.
For information on Rocky Mountain lodging savings including 10% savings and a 4th night free and to book, visit Rocky Mountain Road Trips.
For information on all 31 hotels and resorts within Benchmark's seven Miles of Memories summer travel regions and to book, visit Miles of Memories or this link: https://www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com/road_trip_offers/
Visit Miles of Memories blog at Mosaic Traveler blog.