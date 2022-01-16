CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tidel, a world leader in cash automation systems for the retail marketplace, today announced the TR180, a next generation retail cash recycler offering an unparalleled combination of performance, ergonomics, and configurability, all in a fully integrated, turnkey system.
Key features of the TR180 cash recycler include:
- 6,450 total note capacity
- 10 notes per second processing speed
- Recycle support for up to 4 note denominations
- Split denomination recycle cassettes
- 15" touchscreen console
- Supported by the Tidel TR Software platform and remote management application
- Connectivity to a wide range of Tidel peripherals, including coin recyclers, secondary storage vaults and rolled coin dispensing solutions
The TR180 offers an optimal balance of system economics with a retailer's need for a reliable, high performing system to automate their back-office cash handling processes," said Marty Hendrickson, VP of Strategic Initiatives and Recyclers, Tidel. "With the TR180, the retail market can benefit from a high performing cash recycler with unmatched configurability, all at a great value. The TR180 is well positioned to help organizations automate their cash handling processes while allowing them to realize a substantial return on their investment."
About Tidel
Headquartered outside of Dallas, TX, Tidel is a leading provider of cash management solutions that empower retail institutions across the globe to better manage their daily cash operations, reduce risk, and increase profits. Since 1978, customers have relied on Tidel to provide the most innovative and reliable solutions that help secure, optimize, and streamline their cash environment. Information about Tidel and its products may be found on the company's website at http://www.tidel.com.
