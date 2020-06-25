IRVING, Texas, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptricity is pleased to announce the launch of the newest version of their popular Asset Management solution. This new version, 8.0, provides users with updates in the product's overall design, new features, and architectural improvements that allow for a fully customizable software solution that can be deployed in as little as 30 days. The new version is also engineered to process massive amounts of data in real-time which allows users access to their asset management without delay.
"The new version of our Asset Management solution is the culmination of feedback from our customers and the rapid changes in technology," says Tim Garcia, CEO of Apptricity. "It is streamlined and offers our customers better control over their asset management and tracking. They are getting a modern, updated and intuitive interface that provides them with their asset information quicker and easier."
Some of the new features in version 8.0 include:
- ESRI support – ESRI is a GIS mapping tool used primarily in the city/state municipality, and government world. This tool features the ability to display different layers that can represent anything. Common examples include water pipelines, stop signs, streetlights, and more. Each layer can be turned on and off at any time, and new layers can be uploaded into the map at any time.
- Improved floor mapping – Ability to drill in from the geo-map all the way down into the floor map, floor map now takes the shape of the building and no longer requires an image upload
- Asset Starter Menu – Pin workflows commonly used on a "starter" screen for quick access
- Enhanced workflow engine – The workflow engine powers the business logic of the application, providing the ability to create roles and permissions, link application functionality together to create custom workflows, create new custom forms, and more.
- Built to scale – As Apptricity moves into developing proprietary and patented hardware, the pipeline architecture is vital to supporting the real-time tracking their tags will facilitate. The message queueing architecture allows for a scalable solution with virtually no device limit.
- Automated deployment – Automating deployment process allows for drastically reduced time to deploy solution and helps meet the 30 days deployment goal
- Industry-specific applications – The power of the workflow engine allows for quickly building industry-specific solutions that contain fields and features that would be tailored toward a targeted industry or vertical.
- One codebase for web and mobile – Using the same back-end services to build applications on the same framework, regardless of whether they are on web or mobile.
The new release is scheduled to hit the market the week of July 9, 2020.
About Apptricity
Apptricity is the leader in global real-time asset tracking and management. We provide continuous tracking and monitoring of your assets, inventory and personnel with the most secure, accurate and proven technology in the world.
For more information, visit Apptricity at www.apptricity.com
