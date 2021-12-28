GAINESVILLE, Texas, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Hardy Morris, a devout Christian, avid golfer, and father of two grown daughters who has been a member of the State Bar of Texas since 1973, has served as the judge of the Cooke County Court at Law since 2002, and presently lives in Gainesville with Galene, his wife of forty-nine years, has completed his new book "A Man Called Montague": a riveting story that keeps the pages turning until the satisfying conclusion.
The Montague family moved west with a small wagon train from Tennessee after the Civil War. After his family is massacred and his younger brother was captured by Comanches, John Montague is raised by a man on the frontier. He learns hunting, tracking, and self-defense skills. He becomes proficient with weapons. He moves farther west always accompanied by his black stallion and faithful dog, where he works as an army scout, which changes his vengeful attitude about Indians.
He gets a job as a deputy sheriff and tracks down a vicious killer. He finally works as a cowboy on a large Texas ranch where, as a trail boss, he leads a cattle drive from Texas to Dodge City facing weather, rustlers, killers, and gunfighters. Over the years, he runs into his brother a couple of times. The brother is now a Comanche warrior with a hatred for Whites. John tries desperately to restore their relationship. At the ranch, he also meets the love of his life.
Published by Page Publishing, John Hardy Morris' engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid Western and historical fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "A Man Called Montague" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing