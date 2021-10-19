AMARILLO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tammy Marez, a Texan and first time author, has completed her new book "Daniel Still Loves Valentine's Day": an endearing tale of a holiday surrounded by love.
When Daniel's little brother asks him for help decorating a Valentine's Day box, he begins feeling nostalgic. He shares his favorite holiday memories with his brother and decorates his own box as well. Thinking of simpler days of parties in school, Daniel dreams of his teacher throwing a party with cupcakes and decorations.
Published by Page Publishing, Tammy Marez's adorable tale follows a little goy through his dream Valentine's Day party until he wakes up to find out he is invited to one for real!
Readers who wish to experience this fun-spirited work can purchase "Daniel Still Loves Valentine's Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
