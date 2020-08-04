FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SLP Operations, LLC., a provider of skilled nursing and rehabilitative care centers, is pleased to welcome two skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers to its growing family. The two new centers are Pinehurst Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Orange, TX) and Seabreeze Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Texas City, TX). SLPO began operating these centers on August 1st, and now has 41 centers in the state of Texas.
"We are humbled to grow as a company and extend our quality of care in rural Texas areas," said Cassie Mistretta, Chief Executive Officer of SLP Operations, LLC. "At SLP we take tremendous pride in delivering top notch care and service to our residents and their family members, as well as our employees. We are excited to bring this dedication and commitment to Pinehurst and Seabreeze."
"During this COVID-19 pandemic, our most important priority is the safety and well-being of both our residents and our employees," continued Mistretta. "SLP Operations has taken significant precautionary measures at our other centers that we will replicate at Pinehurst and Seabreeze."
With today's announcement, SLP Operations now employs approximately 2200 associates across Texas.
Regional Vice President of Operations Akeeta Thomas will lead operations at these centers. Management and staff will provide 24-hour skilled nursing and rehabilitative care.
Pinehurst Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is a 111-bed skilled nursing center located at 3000 Cardinal Drive, Orange, Texas 77630. Orange, Texas is known for its "Small Town Charm and World-Class Culture".
Seabreeze Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is a 107-bed facility located 42 miles southeast of Houston, Texas and situated just off the shoreline of Galveston Bay.
Both centers offer skilled nursing, physical therapy, post-acute care, long-term care, rehabilitation services, respite care, and memory care. These communities provide a resident the opportunity to make their surroundings feel like home, while receiving the individual love and attention they deserve. At SLP centers, each resident receives a personalized care plan, offering both private and semi-private accommodations. These centers also feature outdoor activity areas with gardens and courtyards, an accessible dining room, beauty salon, Wi-Fi Internet, and a well-equipped therapy and gym room. For more information, call 817-410-7300 or visit seniorlivingproperties.com
ABOUT SLP OPERATIONS LLC
Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX SLP Operations LLC provides health care services, including skilled nursing, long-term care, physical and occupational rehabilitation, speech therapy, Alzheimer's care, wound care management, and respite care. With approximately 2,500 team members, SLP Operations operates centers in San Angelo, Borger, Knox City, Carthage, Centerville, Childress, Coleman, New Braunfels, Pampa, Abilene, Brownwood, Electra, Burkburnett, Johnson City, Mineola, Graham, Hamilton, Haskell, Lubbock, Jacksonville, Waco, Kaufman, Lake Jackson, LaPorte, Lindale, Llano, Flatonia, Giddings, Overton, Palestine, Paris, Temple, Snyder, Sweetwater, Gainesville, Levelland, Orange, Texas City, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
For more information, please visit seniorlivingproperties.com.
