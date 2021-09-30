FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConectUS Wireless, a Verizon Master Agent, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of David Starr in the NASCAR Cup Series race on October 17, 2021.
David Starr is based at Texas Motor Speedway in Texas, close to the head office of ConectUS Wireless. David has been a professional driver since 1999 and has competed in many race series, including the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Cup Series.
On Sunday, October 17, David will have his car decked out in the ConectUS red, white and blue brand colors and logo. It is estimated that 3.6 million viewers will watch at least part of this Cup race on the NBC broadcast channel.
ConectUS staff will be at the track along with our partners from the mobile division of rugged device manufacturer Kyocera. They're sharing our workload in recording video at multiple locations on race day. We'll regularly be interviewing David Starr in the weeks running up to race day, getting acquainted with David and the newest safety and technology advances in racing. Kyocera is working with us to outfit some crewmembers with Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW smartphones, the first 5G rugged Android smartphone on the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, offering ultra-wide millimeter wave broadband connectivity. Starr's crew will be able to test out the device's MIL-STD 810H shockproof and waterproof capabilities, along with blazing fast 5G speeds.
ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company originally provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area. In 1983 when cellular service was introduced, ConectUS was awarded one of the first four cellular exclusive distributorships with PacTel in Los Angeles, CA.
ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Program offering all of Verizon's Mobility products and services including Smartphones, Tablets, 4G/5G Business Internet, Failover Routers, Jetpacks, BlueJeans, and more. Our unique relationship with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to our customer's place of business. ConectUS has created a true Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive dealer and sales agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.
Kyocera International Inc.'s Communications Equipment Group (CEG) is the headquarters for Kyocera wireless devices in the Americas. With a history of quality and innovation delivering many "firsts" to the U.S. market, Kyocera is the leader in rugged mobile solutions. Launching more than 100 waterproof and rugged mobile devices globally over the last 10+ years, Kyocera strives to offer rugged, reliable technology as an integral part of a total mobile offering: combining MIL-STD 810G/H-compliant ruggedization and enterprise-grade security with a partner ecosystem, industry-specific applications and innovative accessories. Working with leading service providers, Kyocera has created a "Total Solution" offering that helps deliver a significantly lower total cost of ownership to a wide range of industries such as public safety, transportation, and construction. White glove services, including overnight advanced replacement, custom provisioning, repair and more, help improve productivity for business customers. When it comes to blending performance, durability and support, Kyocera's rugged mobile solutions are in a class of their own. For more information, visit kyoceramobile.com or follow the company at facebook.com/kyoceramobile, twitter.com/kyoceramobile, youtube.com/kyoceramobile, instagram.com/kyoceramobile and linkedin.com/company/kyoceramobile.
Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO: 6971), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics"). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2021, the company's consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.5 trillion yen (approx. US$13.8 billion). Kyocera is ranked #603 on Forbes magazine's 2021 "Global 2000" list of the world's largest publicly traded companies, and appears on The Wall Street Journal's latest list of "The World's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies."
