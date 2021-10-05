LLANO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Office of Russ Alan Baker, PLLC is honored to announce that its founding attorney, Russ Alan Baker, has been named an Elite Lawyer for the state of Texas. Elite Lawyer, a rating service and directory of attorneys, is a peer-nominated award that recognizes lawyers across the nation who continue to demonstrate their commitment to their clients and the legal profession. Attorney Russ Alan Baker has been recognized for his dedication to his clients in Llano, Texas and the surrounding areas.
Equipped with an extensive background in litigation, Mr. Baker is fearless in the courtroom and capable of assisting his clients through some of the most complicated legal proceedings. He has a strong passion for protecting his clients' rights, and he consistently provides his clients with personalized legal services.
With a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Attorney Russ Baker is uniquely qualified to take on criminal cases which involve scientific evidence such as assault, theft, DWI, and drug cases.
"I am honored to receive this recognition from my colleagues throughout the legal community. Being named an Elite Lawyer demonstrates my continued dedication to providing top-tier legal assistance and guidance to our Texas clients," Mr. Baker commented.
Attorney Baker is also skilled in handling family law cases including matters such as divorce, child custody and support, paternity, and prenuptial agreements. He holds certifications in advanced mediation and arbitration. Additionally, he is equipped to help clients that are pursuing personal injury claims involving car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, as well as slip and fall accidents.
Attorney Russ Alan Baker was admitted to the Texas State Bar in 2004.
About The Law Office of Russ Alan Baker, PLLC
Attorney Baker founded his firm, the Law Office of Russ Alan Baker, PLLC, in 2009. Ready to aid those in need, Attorney Russ Alan Baker and his team extend their compassionate and proficient legal services to Texas residents in any way they can. The firm assists clients facing family law, criminal defense, and personal injury matters throughout Texas, including Blanco County, Burnet County, Llano County, Gillespie County, Saba Saba County, Texas Hill County, and Mason County.
To learn more about this firm, visit https://www.russbakerlawfirm.com/ or call 325-216-2006.
To learn more about Elite Lawyer, visit https://www.elitelawyer.com/ or call 833-403-5483.
