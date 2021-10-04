AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texas Premier Locksmith has a team of individuals that are skilled and equipped to handle any type of lock and rekey. They provide residents with an array of services, including:

Lock installation and repair

Broken keys

Door, lock, and key replacement

High-security locks

Garage doors

Sliding door and screen door locks

Keyless locks

As business owners, Texas Premier Locksmith knows the importance of maintaining the security and safety of employees and customers. When it comes to all locking needs, businesses in the greater Austin area can take advantage of the same day high-quality service, including:

Door, lock, and key replacement

Lock installation and repair

Panic bar installation

Safes, file cabinets locks

Rekey of any lock

Mortise systems

Master key systems

Lost car keys, getting locked out of the car, or requiring a rekey almost always require immediate attention. Texas Premier Locksmith provides prompt, reliable service to meet the locking needs of any automobile, regardless of make or model. Mobile locksmiths are always dispersed throughout the city for the fastest response.

Lockouts

Broken keys

Transponder issues

Lock repair and replacement

Rekeying, key cutting

Locksmith services are often needed on an emergency basis, whether involving a residential, commercial, or automotive key or lock issue. Bonded, licensed, and insured, Texas Premier Locksmith provides a fast, professional response 24 hours a day.

Residents and business owners of Austin can contact Texas Premier Locksmith to schedule any of the above services - or to discuss any specialized need.

About Texas Premier Locksmith

Texas Premier Locksmith provides a complete list of professional locksmith services throughout the greater Austin, TX area - and throughout Texas. Offices are also located in Austin, College Station, Corpus Christi, Houston, Killeen, Longview, San Marcos, Temple, Tyler, and Waco.

To learn more about their services, call +1 512-893-5811 or visit their website at https://www.txpremierlocksmith.com/

Visit their storefront at 600 W 28th St #105, Austin, TX 78705, United States

Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 7 AM to 10 PM.

Emergency locksmith available 24 hours per day.

Media Contact

Yair Frenkel, TX Premier Locksmith, +1 512-893-5811, admin@txpremierlocksmith.com

 

SOURCE TX Premier Locksmith

