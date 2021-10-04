AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texas Premier Locksmith has a team of individuals that are skilled and equipped to handle any type of lock and rekey. They provide residents with an array of services, including:
Lock installation and repair
Broken keys
Door, lock, and key replacement
High-security locks
Garage doors
Sliding door and screen door locks
Keyless locks
As business owners, Texas Premier Locksmith knows the importance of maintaining the security and safety of employees and customers. When it comes to all locking needs, businesses in the greater Austin area can take advantage of the same day high-quality service, including:
Door, lock, and key replacement
Lock installation and repair
Panic bar installation
Safes, file cabinets locks
Rekey of any lock
Mortise systems
Master key systems
Lost car keys, getting locked out of the car, or requiring a rekey almost always require immediate attention. Texas Premier Locksmith provides prompt, reliable service to meet the locking needs of any automobile, regardless of make or model. Mobile locksmiths are always dispersed throughout the city for the fastest response.
Lockouts
Broken keys
Transponder issues
Lock repair and replacement
Rekeying, key cutting
Locksmith services are often needed on an emergency basis, whether involving a residential, commercial, or automotive key or lock issue. Bonded, licensed, and insured, Texas Premier Locksmith provides a fast, professional response 24 hours a day.
Residents and business owners of Austin can contact Texas Premier Locksmith to schedule any of the above services - or to discuss any specialized need.
About Texas Premier Locksmith
Texas Premier Locksmith provides a complete list of professional locksmith services throughout the greater Austin, TX area - and throughout Texas. Offices are also located in Austin, College Station, Corpus Christi, Houston, Killeen, Longview, San Marcos, Temple, Tyler, and Waco.
To learn more about their services, call +1 512-893-5811 or visit their website at https://www.txpremierlocksmith.com/
Visit their storefront at 600 W 28th St #105, Austin, TX 78705, United States
Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 7 AM to 10 PM.
Emergency locksmith available 24 hours per day.
Media Contact
Yair Frenkel, TX Premier Locksmith, +1 512-893-5811, admin@txpremierlocksmith.com
SOURCE TX Premier Locksmith