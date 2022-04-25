BayMark-owned AppleGate Recovery opens its 8th office-based program in Pennsylvania for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder.
LEWISVILLE, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AppleGate Recovery, a service brand of BayMark Health Services, announced the expansion of opioid addiction treatment services in Eastern Pennsylvania with the opening of a brand new outpatient office in Blakeslee, PA. BayMark now offers evidence-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) with buprenorphine or Suboxone® and counseling support in more than 60 programs across 17 states, with 9 AppleGate clinics serving residents throughout Pennsylvania.
"In the past two years, as COVID-19 has changed so many aspects of our lives, the Opioid Epidemic persisted with overdose deaths actually increasing after years of a slow decline," shared Mike Saul, President of AppleGate Recovery. "We know that medication-assisted treatment with Suboxone® is an effective way to help individuals recover from the disease of opioid addiction, and now more than ever we intend to continue in our mission to improve access to effective and affordable treatment. That is what we've accomplished in opening the Blakeslee AppleGate Recovery office and we're happy to be able to continue to be a part of the solution in Pennsylvania, helping people in addressing opioid use disorder."
AppleGate Recovery Blakeslee medical providers utilize buprenorphine and buprenorphine compounds, also known by the brand names Suboxone® Zubsolv®, Bunavail® Sublocade® to help patients control withdrawal symptoms and cravings for opioids. The Blakeslee clinic accepts Geisinger health plans including Geisinger Family and Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage and reasonable self-pay options are also available.
Located at 393 PA-940, Blakeslee, PA 18610, AppleGate Recovery is open 9am-5pm Monday through Friday and now accepting new patients. For more information on AppleGate Recovery and our services visit: http://www.AppleGateRecovery.com.
To inquire about admission or make a referral to AppleGate Recovery Blakeslee, contact us at 272.225.7220.
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health treatment services to 73,000+ individuals actively participating in treatment each and every day across 398 recovery programs in 36 states and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in comprehensive behavioral health services for SUD's and Behavioral Disorders, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, PHP, IOP, counseling and other innovative and effective therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.
Media Contact
Robin Johnson, BayMark Health Services, 214.379.3303, Marketing@BayMark.com
SOURCE BayMark Health Services