PLANO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the 90-unit, Plano, Texas-based fast casual "better-burger" franchise, is supercharging its leadership team to accelerate explosive growth in sales and unit count. Doug Willmarth, a strategic brand leader in the restaurant industry, will be joining the MOOYAH brand as President starting December 2.
"I am thrilled to be leading the MOOYAH team," Willmarth said. "Their commitment to delivering the best burger experience to guests every day is second to none. I have been a fan of the brand for many years and am proud to have the opportunity to serve our Franchise Owners."
Willmarth, known as a dynamic brand-builder and collaborative catalyst, will lead the MOOYAH leadership team to develop and implement growth strategies to accelerate sales and build Franchise Owner success.
Anand Gala, Chairman and CEO of MOOYAH, shared the sentiment of Willmarth's experience and leadership style as being the right fit for the company culture.
"We are excited to welcome Doug to the MOO Crew," Gala said. "After an exhaustive search for the next brand leader, we believe that Doug has the skills, values and experience to help accelerate our positive comp store sales and unit growth. He shares my commitment to servant leadership and truly believes in putting the success of our Franchise Owners at the center of our strategy. The team and I are looking forward to working together."
With experience leading and driving growth with established brands like Frito Lay, Chili's, Oscar Mayer and Pizza Hut and emerging brands like Wingstop and Genghis Grill, Willmarth understands how to energize culture and teamwork to drive performance.
Willmarth's addition strengthens the MOOYAH leadership team as the brand closes out a year of impressive sales and new unit growth and is planning for even bigger years ahead with record new unit openings and development deals expected in 2022.
MOOYAH has been growing rapidly in markets across the country and shows no signs of slowing down. Most recently, the brand opened locations in Upland, California; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sacramento, California; Winter Park, Florida; and Colleyville and Abilene, Texas.
MOOYAH continues to focus new development activity in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, California and Arizona, while supporting growth from existing Franchise Owners in Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Tampa, Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, Orlando and Richmond.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from eight flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey's chocolate, Reese's, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, #41 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, and its Leadership Team was recognized by the Dallas Business Journal as 2021's Most Inspiring Leaders. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine's annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @mooyahburgers, Instagram @mooyahburgers and TikTok @mooyahburgers.
