WEBSTER, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A curation of diverse stories, colorful characters and peculiar situations "məuˈzeiik, or Q" (published by Archway Publishing) by K.I. Jagoban deals with losses of lives, of innocence and hopes, as well as comedic and relatable situations.
Throughout the book, readers meet an array of people such as: a trio of daredevil students who hijack exam papers during school hours, a scammer who falls in love with his "client" and lets his guard down against his better judgment, and the manifestation of karma for a stolen chicken. With both comedic and tragic circumstances, the end of the tales in the collection comes in different ways, some quite abruptly and others more meanderingly. No matter how any of them started, or ended, or whatever form any of them took, Jagoban created the pieces so that they all contribute in painting a picture of the exact imagination the title invoked: Mosaic, or Q.
"I think the humanity — or the lack of it — in most of the stories is enough to make it appeal to the readers. It is impossible to not feel the emotions each character communicates when pursuing their own respective versions of happiness," Jagoban says. "I want (readers) to feel like they can cap it off with whatever ending they want and still feel like they are more correct than the next reader. I want to provoke a debate of so-called plausible endings."
"məuˈzeiik, or Q" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/m%C9%99u%CB%88zeiik-Q-Ki-Jagoban/dp/1665702133.
"məuˈzeiik, or Q"
By K.I. Jagoban
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781665702140
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781665702133
E-Book | 136 pages | ISBN 9781665702126
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
K.I. Jagoban is influenced, and heavily, by Richard Wright. Jagoban sometimes writes and, of course, live everywhere.
