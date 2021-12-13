AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a rare Surgeon General's Advisory report, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy warned that, "the challenges today's generation of young people face are unprecedented…. And the effect these challenges have had on their mental health is devastating." In the report, he also states that "in many cases they are treatable, and often preventable…and provides actionable recommendations." Life coaching for kids is part of the mental health continuum for children that many people are not aware of, and certified coaches from Adventures in Wisdom have been helping children navigate the pandemic by teaching mindset skills for managing change, fear, anxiety, uncertainty, and more, as demonstrated in a recent panel discussion where life coaches shared how they have been supporting kids.
"Life coaching for kids is a critical part of the mental health continuum for our children by focusing on prevention - helping children develop resilience and coping skills, confidence, and self-esteem so that they can navigate uncertainty and change in their lives. We recently hosted a panel interview of five life coaches for kids, who shared how they've been helping kids manage the pandemic roller coaster. These coaches helped kids with challenges like managing anxiety and fear around illness, feeling angry and powerless, managing friendship changes due to restrictions at school, embracing self-responsibility for online learning, and more" said Renaye Thornborrow, founder of Adventures in Wisdom and leader of a worldwide movement to empower children through life coaching and mindset skills training.
Watch the panel interview here – https://adventuresinwisdom.com/wisdom-coaching-helping-kids-manage-change/.
Adventures in Wisdom has trained coaches since 2013 and has Certified WISDOM Coaches in over 30 countries who are working with children both in person and online. Most of our coaches have backgrounds in life coaching (for adults), education, or counseling/therapy/social work.
About Adventures in Wisdom
Based in Austin, Texas, Adventures in Wisdom Inc. certifies WISDOM Coaches to bring life coaching and healthy mindset training to children using its story-based curriculum. Coaches in over 30 countries use coaching stories and activities to help children learn how to use the power of their thoughts to create happiness, confidence, resilience, self-esteem, and achievement so that they can reach their fullest potential and thrive. For more information call 860-580-WISE or visit https://AdventuresInWisdom.com
About Renaye Thornborrow
Renaye is the founder of Adventures in Wisdom and author of The Adventures in Wisdom Life Coaching Program for Kids Curriculum™ - a powerful curriculum that uses coaching stories and activities to help children develop mindset skills for resilience, self-esteem, confidence, self-leadership, achievement, happiness and so much more. Renaye is a personal development expert, member of the International Coaches Federation (ICF), and former 3-year board member for the Association of Coach Training Organizations (ACTO). She and her husband of 31 years are the proud parents of 19-year-old twins – a son and a daughter.
