The company's Berlin office has moved to a new, expanded space in the heart of the city
HOUSTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the relocation of the company's Berlin sales office. The new location adds significantly more space and conference rooms to accommodate in-person customer meetings and continued growth in the burgeoning German tech market.
Since opening last fall, the Berlin office has tripled its staff size and developed key opportunities with local customers. Dubbed as Silicon Allee, the city is home to numerous startups, automotive manufacturers, and medical and financial technology companies, as well as a highly skilled workforce. The new office is conveniently located for employees and visitors alike, sitting amidst the German capital's historic and professional hubs.
"The European technology sector is growing at an unprecedented rate, and Berlin is no exception," said Cleat Kimbrough, Smith's President, EMEA. "Our continued expansion here will fuel Smith's efforts to provide our new and existing customers with the tailored support they need to mitigate ongoing disruptions in the semiconductor supply chain."
The new office is located at:
Taubenstraße 20, 4th Floor
Berlin, DE 10117
Tel: +49 30.91.580.555
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
###
Media Contact
Rich Witmer, Smith, +1 713.430.2141, rwitmer@nfsmith.com
SOURCE Smith