ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $58.48 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $41.39 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a $17.09 million, or 41.28 percent, increase.
Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $202.03 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to $164.81 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing a $37.22 million, or 22.58 percent increase.
All amounts for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, include the results of the Company's acquisition of TB&T Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station, Texas, which was effective January 1, 2020.
"We are extremely pleased with both our quarterly and annual results representing our 34th consecutive year of annual earnings growth. During 2020, in the face of the pandemic, two hurricanes and one tornado, we stayed Texas Strong, kept our doors open and served our customers and communities while keeping our associates safe. Because of this, the Company had organic asset growth of $1.9 billion, excluding the $775 million acquisition of The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station. We originated $704 million in PPP loans, $1.21 billion in secondary market mortgage loans for over 4,000 families across Texas and grew trust assets managed to $7.51 billion. In 2020, we recorded annual earnings of $202.03 million and ended the year with strong momentum and are very optimistic about our outlook for 2021," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $90.54 million, up $15.22 million, from $75.32 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.75 percent for the quarter compared to 3.99 percent a year ago and 3.75 percent from last quarter. Net interest income was positively impacted by a $2.29 billion increase in average-earning assets to $9.96 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 when compared to the same period a year ago. For the fourth quarter of 2020, interest income included Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan fees of $5.67 million compared to $2.83 million for the third quarter of 2020, and accretion from acquired loans of $571 thousand compared to $384 thousand in the same quarter last year and $1.85 million for the third quarter of 2020.
During the fourth quarter of 2020, $220.34 million of PPP loans were forgiven and the remaining PPP loans totaled $483.66 million at December 31, 2020 ($624.15 million and $479.43 million in average balances for the fourth quarter and year-to-date, respectively). The remainder of the PPP loan deferred fees totaled $11.27 million at December 31, 2020 and continue to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 months.
The Company initially elected to delay implementation of CECL, and calculated and recorded the provision for credit losses through the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 under the incurred loss model. The Company elected to adopt CECL, effective as of January 1, 2020, through a transition charge to retained earnings of $589 thousand ($466 thousand net of applicable income taxes).
At December 31, 2020, the Company calculated the allowance for credit losses utilizing the CECL methodology which resulted in a net reversal of provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2020 of $8.03 million, comprised of a reversal of provision for loan losses of $10.00 million and a provision for unfunded commitments of $1.97 million. The Company's provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected the improved economic outlook for our markets across Texas and general improvement in overall asset quality. During the fourth quarter of 2020, net charge-offs totaled $561 thousand compared to $340 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. At December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses totaled $66.53 million, or 1.29 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.42 percent of loans excluding PPP loans, compared to $52.50 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.25 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $5.49 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $809 thousand at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.83 percent at December 31, 2020, compared with 0.61 percent at December 31, 2019. Classified loans totaled $197.45 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $140.66 million at December 31, 2019.
During 2020, the Company offered deferral and extensions of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis, considering the current and projected profile of the borrower. At December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately 59 loans totaling $2.69 million subject to deferral and extension agreements compared to 122 loans totaling $18.65 million at September 30, 2020.
At December 31, 2020, loans with oil and gas industry exposure totaled $106.24 million, or 2.27 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $13.30 million of classified loans including $4.77 million in nonaccrual loans. Net charge-offs related to this portfolio totaled $825 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020.
In addition, at December 31, 2020, loans in the retail/restaurant/hospitality industries totaled $359.33 million, or 7.67 percent, of the Company's outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $31.19 million of classified loans, including $5.98 million in nonaccrual loans. Net charge-offs related to this portfolio totaled $895 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 rose to $35.71 million from $27.35 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of the following:
- Trust fees increased to $7.67 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $7.34 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $7.51 billion, up 11.33 percent at December 31, 2020 from $6.75 billion at December 31, 2019.
- Service charges on deposits were $5.33 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $5.86 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $8.38 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $7.94 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and customer utilization.
- Mortgage income increased to $11.12 million compared with $4.22 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to a significant increase in the volume of loans originated. The Company's mortgage pipeline increased to $198.46 million at December 31, 2020, when compared to $45.46 million at December 31, 2019.
- The Company originated seven loans totaling $141.95 million ($7.10 million retained on the balance sheet, net of the 95% participations sold to the Federal Reserve), in Main Street Lending loans and recognized fees of $1.07 million during the fourth quarter ($1.40 million for the year), which are included in other noninterest income.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $63.71 million compared to $51.94 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of the following:
- Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $41.02 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $31.64 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by the acquisition, annual merit-based pay increases, higher mortgage related commissions, and increases in the fourth quarter of 2020 to incentive compensation based on the overall 2020 operating results. Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2019 included $1.70 million charge related to the termination of an acquired pension plan.
- Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 included merger related costs totaling $475 thousand, and $4.88 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as a result of The Bank & Trust acquisition, while no significant conversion related costs were incurred in the fourth quarter or year ended December 31, 2019.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.49 percent for 2020 compared to 48.61 percent for 2019.
As of December 31, 2020, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $10.90 billion compared to $8.26 billion at December 31, 2019. Loans totaled $5.17 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with loans of $4.19 billion at December 31, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $97.42 million, or 8.44 percent annualized, from September 30, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $8.68 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $6.60 billion at December 31, 2019, driven by organic growth and the acquisition.
Shareholders' equity rose to $1.68 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $1.23 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily from The Bank & Trust acquisition, undistributed earnings and the net increase in the net unrealized gain on investment securities while tangible book value per common share increased to $9.57 at December 31, 2020 compared to $7.75 at December 31, 2019, representing a 23.48 percent increase. At December 31, 2020, the Company's capital ratios significantly exceeded all well-capitalized requirements.
About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2020
2019
ASSETS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Cash and due from banks
$
211,113
$
175,088
$
188,373
$
191,486
$
231,534
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
517,971
58,933
196,426
76,378
47,920
Federal funds sold
-
-
-
-
3,150
Investment securities
4,393,029
4,431,280
4,118,863
4,107,069
3,413,317
Loans, held-for-investment
5,171,033
5,293,679
5,253,067
4,639,389
4,194,969
Allowance for loan losses
(66,534)
(76,038)
(68,947)
(60,440)
(52,499)
Net loans, held-for-investment
5,104,499
5,217,641
5,184,120
4,578,949
4,142,470
Loans, held-for-sale
83,969
101,055
66,370
42,034
28,228
Premises and equipment, net
142,269
141,002
138,933
139,554
131,022
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
312,842
171,565
Other intangible assets
4,911
5,394
5,884
6,392
2,102
Other assets
133,258
123,778
127,367
246,387
90,919
Total assets
$
10,904,500
$
10,567,652
$
10,339,817
$
9,701,091
$
8,262,227
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
2,982,697
$
2,950,407
$
2,941,679
$
2,288,597
$
2,065,128
Interest-bearing deposits
5,693,120
5,344,481
5,215,963
4,921,869
4,538,678
Total deposits
8,675,817
8,294,888
8,157,642
7,210,466
6,603,806
Borrowings
430,093
503,163
449,224
857,871
381,356
Other liabilities
120,400
150,100
150,502
106,392
49,868
Shareholders' equity
1,678,190
1,619,501
1,582,449
1,526,362
1,227,197
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,904,500
$
10,567,652
$
10,339,817
$
9,701,091
$
8,262,227
Quarter Ended
2020
2019
INCOME STATEMENTS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Interest income
$
92,457
$
91,373
$
92,197
$
88,100
$
82,123
Interest expense
1,920
2,163
2,962
7,198
6,801
Net interest income
90,537
89,210
89,235
80,902
75,322
Provision for credit losses
(8,033)
9,000
8,700
9,850
950
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
98,570
80,210
80,535
71,052
74,372
Noninterest income
35,709
38,575
36,919
28,732
27,347
Noninterest expense
63,705
55,593
53,321
55,318
51,938
Net income before income taxes
70,574
63,192
64,133
44,466
49,781
Income tax expense
12,099
10,335
10,663
7,234
8,393
Net income
$
58,475
$
52,857
$
53,470
$
37,232
$
41,388
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.41
$
0.37
$
0.38
$
0.26
$
0.30
Net income - diluted
0.41
0.37
0.38
0.26
0.30
Cash dividends declared
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.12
0.12
Book value
11.80
11.40
11.14
10.73
9.03
Tangible book value
9.57
9.15
8.89
8.48
7.75
Market value
$
36.17
$
27.91
$
28.89
$
26.84
$
35.10
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,161,834
142,121,595
142,035,396
142,314,930
135,891,755
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,057,705
141,980,707
141,973,522
142,118,864
135,747,381
Average outstanding shares - diluted
142,644,088
142,529,242
142,454,083
142,735,208
136,539,286
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
2.19
%
2.01
%
2.06
%
1.63
%
2.01
%
Return on average equity
14.27
13.14
14.00
10.11
13.56
Return on average tangible equity
17.74
16.41
17.67
12.89
15.83
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.75
3.75
3.78
3.91
3.99
Efficiency ratio
49.15
42.45
41.32
49.63
49.75
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2020
2019
Interest income
$
364,128
$
319,192
Interest expense
14,243
30,102
Net interest income
349,885
289,090
Provision for credit losses
19,517
2,965
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
330,368
286,125
Noninterest income
139,935
108,428
Noninterest expense
227,938
196,521
Net income before income taxes
242,365
198,032
Income tax expense
40,331
33,220
Net income
$
202,034
$
164,812
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
1.42
$
1.22
Net income - diluted
1.42
1.21
Cash dividends declared
0.51
0.47
Book value
11.80
9.03
Tangible book value
9.57
7.75
Market value
$
36.17
$
35.10
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,161,834
135,891,755
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,032,420
135,647,354
Average outstanding shares - diluted
142,544,991
136,346,019
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.98
%
2.08
%
Return on average equity
12.93
14.37
Return on average tangible equity
16.25
16.95
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.79
3.98
Efficiency ratio
45.49
48.61
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2020
2019
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Balance at beginning of period
$
76,038
$
68,947
$
60,440
$
52,499
$
51,889
Loans charged off
(1,339)
(853)
(894)
(2,227)
(834)
Loan recoveries
778
444
701
318
494
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(561)
(409)
(193)
(1,909)
(340)
Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings
(619)
-
-
-
-
Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans
1,678
-
-
-
-
Provision for loan losses
(10,002)
7,500
8,700
9,850
950
Balance at end of period
$
66,534
$
76,038
$
68,947
$
60,440
$
52,499
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
2,309
$
809
$
809
$
809
$
809
Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings
1,208
-
-
-
-
Provision for unfunded commitments
1,969
1,500
-
-
-
Balance at end of period
$
5,486
$
2,309
$
809
$
809
$
809
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.29
%
1.44
%
1.31
%
1.30
%
1.25
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
155.61
177.99
174.83
153.16
212.02
Net charge-offs / average total loans
(annualized)
0.04
0.03
0.01
0.16
0.03
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
56,585
$
66,033
$
63,489
$
87,099
$
63,371
Substandard
140,866
136,010
137,408
103,249
77,284
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
197,451
$
202,043
$
200,897
$
190,348
$
140,655
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
42,619
$
42,673
$
39,320
$
39,226
$
24,582
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
24
25
25
26
26
Accruing loans 90 days past due
113
23
92
209
153
Total nonperforming loans
42,756
42,721
39,437
39,461
24,761
Foreclosed assets
142
331
287
983
1,009
Total nonperforming assets
$
42,898
$
43,052
$
39,724
$
40,444
$
25,770
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.83
%
0.81
%
0.76
%
0.87
%
0.61
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.39
0.41
0.38
0.42
0.31
OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *
Oil and gas loans
$
106,237
$
118,567
$
128,143
$
117,223
$
119,789
Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment
2.27
%
2.58
%
2.82
%
2.53
%
2.86
%
Classified oil and gas loans
13,298
26,823
28,366
22,032
7,041
Nonaccrual oil and gas loans
4,774
6,800
3,702
3,477
481
Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans
24
-
195
606
-
* Excluding PPP loans
RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *
Retail loans
$
216,244
$
229,386
$
216,244
$
217,380
Restaurant loans
48,618
39,523
46,418
25,570
Hotel loans
71,716
63,273
51,957
46,690
Other hospitality loans
21,970
26,041
23,230
8,470
Travel loans
780
801
908
937
Total Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
$
359,328
$
359,024
$
338,757
$
299,047
Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment
7.67
%
7.82
%
7.45
%
6.45
%
Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
$
31,192
$
28,171
$
15,837
$
5,680
Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
5,975
5,689
5,752
867
Net Charge-offs for Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
561
26
178
130
* Excluding PPP loans
CAPITAL RATIOS
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
20.79
%
20.56
%
20.78
%
19.55
%
20.06
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
20.79
20.56
20.78
19.55
20.06
Total capital ratio
22.03
21.82
22.03
20.65
21.13
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.86
11.65
11.25
12.49
12.60
Tangible common equity ratio
12.71
12.61
12.00
13.09
12.43
Equity/Assets ratio
15.39
15.33
15.30
15.73
14.85
Quarter Ended
2020
2019
NONINTEREST INCOME
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Trust fees
$
7,672
$
7,461
$
6,961
$
7,437
$
7,344
Service charges on deposits
5,330
5,009
4,318
5,915
5,861
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
8,376
8,644
8,049
7,400
7,943
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
11,116
15,228
13,676
3,852
4,216
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
23
36
1,512
2,062
5
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
87
19
52
1
81
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
22
(2)
(24)
116
78
Interest on loan recoveries
235
202
154
265
277
Other noninterest income
2,848
1,978
2,221
1,684
1,542
Total noninterest income
$
35,709
$
38,575
$
36,919
$
28,732
$
27,347
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
34,773
$
32,104
$
28,836
$
28,670
$
27,175
Cost related to termination of pension plan
-
-
-
-
1,700
Profit sharing expense
6,245
1,545
1,978
972
2,766
Net occupancy expense
3,067
3,193
3,101
3,027
2,784
Equipment expense
2,154
2,157
2,010
2,075
2,043
FDIC insurance premiums
663
587
463
45
-
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
2,811
2,829
2,610
2,985
2,419
Legal, tax and professional fees
2,302
2,615
2,931
2,921
2,353
Audit fees
407
526
739
411
233
Printing, stationery and supplies
449
615
533
566
465
Amortization of intangible assets
483
490
508
509
238
Advertising and public relations
1,600
797
1,011
1,195
1,791
Operational and other losses
537
621
728
576
626
Software amortization and expense
2,563
2,265
2,010
2,024
2,158
Other noninterest expense
5,651
5,249
5,863
9,342
5,187
Total noninterest expense
$
63,705
$
55,593
$
53,321
$
55,318
$
51,938
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
3,355
$
3,170
$
2,902
$
1,834
$
1,732
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2020
2019
Trust fees
$
29,531
$
28,401
Service charges on deposits
20,572
22,039
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
32,469
29,863
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
43,872
18,144
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
3,633
733
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
159
274
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
112
319
Interest on loan recoveries
856
2,092
Other noninterest income
8,731
6,563
Total noninterest income
$
139,935
$
108,428
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
124,383
$
104,675
Cost related to termination of pension plan
-
2,673
Profit sharing expense
10,740
7,661
Net occupancy expense
12,388
11,156
Equipment expense
8,396
9,052
FDIC insurance premiums
1,758
1,091
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
11,235
9,856
Legal, tax and professional fees
10,769
9,082
Audit fees
2,083
1,445
Printing, stationery and supplies
2,163
1,812
Amortization of intangible assets
1,990
1,016
Advertising and public relations
4,603
6,813
Operational and other losses
2,462
1,879
Software amortization and expense
8,862
7,305
Other noninterest expense
26,106
21,005
Total noninterest expense
$
227,938
$
196,521
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
11,260
$
6,791
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
-
$
-
-
%
$
2,009
$
3
0.51
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
195,637
50
0.10
223,104
59
0.10
Taxable securities
2,086,419
10,708
2.05
2,187,547
12,063
2.21
Tax exempt securities
2,318,912
16,733
2.89
2,058,032
15,737
3.06
Loans
5,356,229
68,321
5.07
5,334,174
66,681
4.97
Total interest-earning assets
9,957,197
$
95,812
3.83
%
9,804,866
$
94,543
3.84
%
Noninterest-earning assets
674,229
671,374
Total assets
$
10,631,426
$
10,476,240
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
5,479,873
$
1,826
0.13
%
$
5,270,600
$
2,064
0.16
%
Borrowings
428,117
94
0.09
482,555
99
0.08
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,907,990
$
1,920
0.13
%
5,753,155
$
2,163
0.15
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
3,093,637
3,122,995
Shareholders' equity
1,629,799
1,600,090
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,631,426
$
10,476,240
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
93,892
3.75
%
$
92,380
3.75
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
840
$
1
0.51
%
$
2,712
$
10
1.50
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
352,628
86
0.10
220,906
745
1.36
Taxable securities
2,399,364
14,030
2.34
2,263,329
14,655
2.59
Tax exempt securities
1,800,339
14,733
3.27
1,346,842
11,200
3.33
Loans
5,248,052
66,249
5.08
4,667,436
63,323
5.46
Total interest-earning assets
9,801,223
$
95,099
3.90
%
8,501,225
$
89,933
4.25
%
Noninterest-earning assets
663,595
692,432
Total assets
$
10,464,818
$
9,193,657
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
5,135,772
$
2,550
0.20
%
$
4,904,087
$
6,680
0.55
%
Borrowings
877,076
412
0.19
460,605
517
0.45
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,012,848
$
2,962
0.20
%
5,364,692
$
7,197
0.54
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,915,461
2,348,485
Shareholders' equity
1,536,509
1,480,480
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,464,818
$
9,193,657
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
92,137
3.78
%
$
82,736
3.91
%
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,198
$
6
2.03
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
54,841
218
1.58
Taxable securities
2,185,777
14,165
2.59
Tax exempt securities
1,243,487
10,695
3.44
Loans
4,185,716
58,771
5.57
Total interest-earning assets
7,671,019
$
83,855
4.34
%
Noninterest-earning assets
500,924
Total assets
$
8,171,943
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
4,336,063
$
6,052
0.55
%
Borrowings
417,316
749
0.71
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,753,379
$
6,801
0.57
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,207,508
Shareholders' equity
1,211,056
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,171,943
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
77,054
3.99
%
Year Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,388
$
14
0.99
%
$
3,622
$
98
2.70
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
249,698
939
0.38
80,808
1,794
2.22
Taxable securities
2,233,634
51,456
2.30
2,090,490
55,670
2.66
Tax exempt securities
1,882,711
58,403
3.10
1,192,908
42,664
3.58
Loans
5,152,531
264,576
5.13
4,074,667
225,757
5.54
Total interest-earning assets
9,519,962
$
375,388
3.94
%
7,442,495
$
325,983
4.38
%
Noninterest-earning assets
673,553
496,627
Total assets
$
10,193,515
$
7,939,122
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
5,198,554
$
13,119
0.25
%
$
4,208,666
$
27,122
0.64
%
Borrowings
561,505
1,124
0.20
398,142
2,980
0.75
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,760,059
$
14,243
0.25
%
4,606,808
$
30,102
0.65
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,871,446
2,185,747
Shareholders' equity
1,562,010
1,146,567
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,193,515
$
7,939,122
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
361,145
3.79
%
$
295,881
3.98
%