GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, PaystubsNow announced the launch of its updated invoice and pay stub generator, which aims to take the confusion out of financial documentation for users worldwide. The company has allowed individuals seeking easy creation of either file to use the website's simple form to input their information, confirm details, and receive an immediate download.
The invoice generator is designed to be as specific as possible for optimum accuracy and includes sections for crucial details such as:
- Employment type.
- Payment type.
- Number of pay stubs needed.
- Earnings statement.
- Employee information.
- And more.
Of PaystubsNow's announcement, a spokesperson for the company commented, "No one should find it impossible to create essential financial documentation — especially not in the 21st century. Thousands of businesses and individuals across the nation depend on quick, accurate, and simple record-keeping, which is why we developed our paystub and invoice generator. With this powerful tool available for anyone and everyone to use, it's clear that PaystubsNow is the best online resource to turn to this year."
The website offers an accessible payment plan for users hoping to utilize its latest feature, which is priced as follows:
For digital invoices: Copies are free to download (hard copies are not yet available).
For digital pay stubs: Digital copies of pay stubs are $8.49 each (instantly delivered via e-mail in pdf form).
For hardcopy pay stubs: Hard copies of pay stubs are $30.49 each (delivered to users' address within 2 – 4 business days).
"We wanted to keep our prices reasonable, as some individuals may need to purchase multiple copies throughout the year," said a spokesperson for PaystubsNow. "Furthermore, our company proudly supports small businesses, so we don't ever want to make our services inaccessible."
The website has also further proved its dedication to helping independent contractors, bankers, treasurers, and more by launching a series of informational blog posts. Each article details a specific industry topic, from payment requests to taxes, with advice for users who want to make the most of their business interactions.
Aside from its invoice and paystub generator, PaystubsNow also offers multiple additional services for users to take advantage of when creating documentation, including:
Like the previous, these features can quickly be filled out online within a few minutes and delivered via e-mail on the same day.
About PaystubsNow: PaystubsNow is an online resource for individuals seeking simple and quick documentation covering many services. With its most popular resources, including paystub and invoice generation, growing in popularity, the website is providing multiple additional solutions covering a range of needs, from W-2 forms to Utility Bills. Since its establishment, PaystubsNow has helped over 328,052 customers and garnered more than 1,000 five-star reviews.
