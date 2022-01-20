DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Jewish Book Council is pleased to announce Nancy Churnin, former theatre critic for the Dallas Morning News and award-winning children's book author has been named 2021 National Jewish Book Award Winner in the Children's Picture Book category for Dear Mr. Dickens, illustrated by Bethany Stancliffe (Albert Whitman & Co).
Nancy has authored numerous books written to teach and educate young readers about historical figures including Martin & Anne: The Kindred Spirits of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Anne Frank, Beautiful Shades of Brown: The Art of Laura Wheeler, The William Hoy Story: How A Deaf Baseball Player Changed The Game and Irving Berlin: The Immigrant Boy Who Made America Sing. Teacher guides and school projects are available for all of her books.
With Dear Mr. Dickens, Churnin teaches young readers about prejudice that was common against Jewish people. She explains that in Eliza Davis's day, Charles Dickens was the most celebrated living writer in England. But some of his books reflected a prejudice that was all too common at the time: prejudice against Jewish people. Eliza was Jewish, and her heart hurt to see a Jewish character in Oliver Twist portrayed as ugly and selfish. She wanted to speak out about how unfair that was, even if it meant speaking out against the great man himself. So she wrote a letter to Charles Dickens. What happened next is history.
What people are saying....
STARRED REVIEW! "Not only is this historical account well written, Stancliffe's illustrations powerfully transport readers back to the era. An important addition to libraries that fills a gap about anti-Semitism and confronting prejudice."―School Library Journal starred review
"Churnin presents this well-researched, little-known episode to young readers in simple, direct language that both conveys Eliza's pain and her determination to right a wrong and provides them with a thoughtful comparison to their own time. A fascinating bit of history and much food for thought."―Kirkus Reviews
"Stancliffe's inviting illustrations with a lush palette are interspersed with black-and-white drawings that evoke Dickens's era. Churnin's language also echoes the period and includes direct quotes from the pair's seven letters."―The Horn Book, Book Bundles
Chicago Public Library Best Informational Books for Younger Readers 2021
The Best Jewish Children's Books of 2021, Tablet Magazine
Books are available online and bookstores.
To learn more about Nancy Churnin, visit: https://www.nancychurnin.com/
ABOUT NANCY CHURNIN
A native New Yorker, Nancy is a graduate of Harvard University, with a master's from Columbia University. She lives in Dallas with her husband, a dog named dog and two cantankerous cats.
Media Contact
Cindy Birne, Cindy Birne Public Relations, 214-405-8047, cindy.birne@cindybirnepr.com
SOURCE Nancy Churnin