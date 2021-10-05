BLANCO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Milam & Greene Whiskey is releasing its extremely limited-edition Distillery Edition Batch 2 Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a Certified Texas Whiskey produced in Blanco, Texas. This second annual Distillery Edition is pot-distilled by master distiller, Marlene Holmes, in a 300-gallon copper still, is non-chill filtered, and bottled at barrel proof. Only nine barrels were blended to create this stunner. The Distillery Edition Batch 2 Straight Bourbon Whiskey is now available exclusively at the Milam & Greene Whiskey distillery and select retailers in Illinois and Texas while supplies last.
"We make our Distillery Edition Straight Bourbon Whiskey as a Certified Texas Whiskey, so people get to taste the personality of a whiskey mashed, fermented, distilled, and aged in Texas," says Marlene Holmes, master distiller, Milam & Greene Whiskey. "The distinct lively character that we achieve in our whiskey distilled in Blanco is as much of a reflection of our distilling techniques using a classic bourbon mash bill for sweetness and spice, as it is a reflection of the unique environment in Texas."
The Milam & Greene Distillery Edition Batch 2 Straight Bourbon Whiskey is crafted completely onsite in the heart of Texas Hill Country with a mash bill of 70 percent corn, 22 percent malted rye, and eight percent malted barley. The mash bill and proprietary yeast recipe combined with barrel aging for three to three and a half years in the Texan terroir make this the most robust, spicy, and feisty spirit of the Milam & Greene range of whiskies. It is hand-bottled at barrel proof (57.5% ABV / 115 Proof) to showcase all of the complexities that the distilling team meticulously cultivated along the whiskey-making process. This bourbon is not for the faint of heart.
"We create a variety of whiskey styles to enjoy," says Milam & Greene Whiskey CEO and blender Heather Greene. "To do that, we embrace both traditional and innovative ways to make beautiful spirits that will appeal to different palates. We not only distill bourbon in our copper pot still in Texas, like this Distillery Edition Batch 2, but for other whiskies in our portfolio, our team also distills on classic column stills in Bardstown, Kentucky. Different stills produce whiskies with distinct personalities. We age and batch whiskies from various states together with our own Texas whiskey to showcase layers of flavor. We source bourbon barrel gems for our limited, sought-after "Single Barrel" range. And finally, we mature and finish in multiple barrel types in Blanco, where the unique Texas terroir enables us to play with timing and tastes. The result is a full portfolio of award-winning whiskies that rival the best Bourbons and Ryes available today."
Milam & Greene Distillery Edition Batch 2 Straight Bourbon Whiskey Tasting Notes
Whiskey lovers will relish the incredible notes of caramel, cherry, and honey wrapped in a whisper of grain and the warmth of Texas sunshine. As with all our whiskies, this bottle is non-chill filtered for rich texture. It has radiant colors of amber brown, honey, and topaz with vibrant, sweet aromas of caramel, cherry, honey, and vanilla that fade to resplendent scents of banana nut bread, and allspice. This bold bourbon has flavors of S'mores with dark chocolate, oak, sweet leather, toffee, heath bar, and cinnamon. It finishes dry and warm like a blanket by the fireplace. We recommend enjoying Distillery Edition Batch 2 Straight Bourbon in a rocks glass over ice because of its high proof.
Pricing and Availability
Milam & Greene Distillery Edition Batch 2 Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available at the distillery in Blanco, Texas, and at select retailers in Illinois and Texas for $119.99. Retailers can be found on Milamandgreenewhiskey.com. This whiskey is extremely limited. Please call your local retailer to determine availability.
About Milam & Greene
The award-winning Milam & Greene Whiskey brand is named for the partnership formed between Texas Entrepreneur Marsha Milam and Whiskey Expert Heather Greene. Each bottle's flavor is created under the direction of both Heather Greene and veteran Kentucky Master Distiller Marlene Holmes. The brand's team distills in both Blanco, Texas, and Marlene Holmes's home state of Kentucky. Together Holmes and Greene also blend, batch, source, and finish wherever suits the whiskey best, usually under a big blue sky in Blanco or in an old Castle in Austin amongst the angels who look after them. For more information visit: http://www.milamandgreenewhiskey.com. Connect with Milam & Greene Whiskey on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst Marketing, +1 5128098712, matt@bigthirstmarketing.com
SOURCE Milam & Greene Whiskey