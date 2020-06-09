BOERNE, Texas, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Water Supply Company ("TWS" or the "Company"), a diversified wholesale water supply company serving San Antonio and the surrounding Texas Hill Country region, announced today that Kevin Meier has been promoted to President of the Company. In this role, Kevin will oversee all TWS operations and customer relations. Bill Gehrmann, who had served as the Company's CEO, will transition his role and pursue other opportunities.
Kevin is experienced in land and groundwater development, and has helped the TWS Board in many of the Company's growth initiatives to date. He is a Texas native and a graduate of Texas A&M University.
"Since joining the Company in 2017, Bill has helped transform TWS into a leading diversified wholesale water supplier. We are extremely grateful for Bill's contributions to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Raul Deju, Chairman of TWS. "Looking to the future, Kevin has been an integral member of the TWS team for over three years, and we are confident that he has the skills, relationships, and expertise as the Company enters its next phase of growth."
"I look forward to building on the strong platform that Bill has helped create," said Kevin Meier. "I'm determined to lead our company as we continue investing in water infrastructure to support the growing needs of the Hill Country economy."
"I have greatly appreciated my experience at TWS, the dedication of the team, and the relationships we have built throughout the community. Having worked closely with Kevin over the last three years, I am confident that he is the right person to lead TWS into the future," said Bill Gehrmann.
About Texas Water Supply Company
Headquartered in Boerne, Texas, Texas Water Supply and its predecessors were founded more than 20 years ago with the goal of identifying new potential water sources for the growing San Antonio region. The Company currently operates two well fields in northern Bexar county with enough annual water supply to provide sustainable drinking water to more than 200,000 people. The Company's customers include residential, commercial and industrial customers in the San Antonio area and surrounding counties (including Comal county, the 2nd fastest growing county in the United States). For more information, please visit texaswatersupply.com.
CONTACT: info@texaswatersupply.com