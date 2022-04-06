Newport LLC announces the addition of Peter Pintar as a new partner in its Texas region. At Newport, Peter will focus on M&A, post-merger integration and developing and implementing growth strategy. He brings significant energy sector experience, and because he led a company with a project-focused business model, he is particularly well positioned to serve companies in the construction, industrial and businesses services, infrastructure and environmental services sectors.
HOUSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newport LLC would like to announce the addition of Peter Pintar as a new partner in its Texas region. At Newport, Peter will focus on M&A, post-merger integration and developing and implementing growth strategy. He brings significant energy sector experience, and because he led a company with a project-focused business model, he is particularly well positioned to serve companies in the construction, industrial and businesses services, infrastructure and environmental services sectors.
Peter is a business builder. Throughout his career he has helped companies enter new markets, improve sales effectiveness, increase operations performance, and grow - organically and through strategic M&A. As a McKinsey consultant, he chose to move from the firm's largest office (New York) to its smallest office (Prague) to co-lead an effort to build a new consulting business in eastern Europe and Russia. At Smith International ($10 billion revenue oilfield services company) he entered an emerging technology sector via partnership with an early-stage company and sequenced equity ownership. He frequently has re-thought how to build customer relationships through proactive sales management and redesigning commercial offerings. For example, he developed a new pricing structure to quantify execution risk in a construction company, to win large bids.
Peter led an engineering/construction services business, initially as Group President for a division of a public company (TETRA Technologies) and then as CEO of the company when it was carved-out and sold to private investors. Peter took over the business when it was bleeding: revenue collapsed by 40% with negative free cash flow. He and his team quickly implemented a transformation plan. Over 12 months, cash flow improved by $17 million and EBITDA by $10 million, in the $90 million revenue business. Thereafter, Peter and his team doubled revenue to $200 million through acquisitions and organic growth initiatives over three years.
Peter has developed deep expertise in M&A. He led many senior leadership teams through structured strategy programs to build the logic that grounds transactions in business growth strategy. He led M&A transactions totaling over $20 billions, led 13 post-merger integration programs, and built strategy/M&A teams at three public companies (DTE Energy, Smith International, TETRA Technologies).
At Whitelake Ventures (the consulting firm he founded), Peter sourced and executed consulting projects including leading the transaction team in a JV with a Middle East partner, leading post-merger integration teams for three acquisitions that doubled the size of a private equity-owned company in 10 months, and developing a market entry strategy for the U.S. offshore wind market for a global energy and construction services company.
Peter was born in Canada, grew up in Wisconsin, lived and worked in New York, Detroit and Prague, and now is based in Houston. Peter earned a BA in economics from the University of Wisconsin, an MBA in finance from The Wharton School and an MA in international relations from The Johns Hopkins University. He is married (Yvette) with three children (Noah, Ethan, Stella). Peter is an espresso snob, enjoys fitness, reading and travel.
You can connect with Peter at Peter.Pintar@NewportLLC.com or reach out at http://www.NewportLLC.com.
Media Contact
Peter Pintar, Newport LLC, 281.727.6282, Peter.Pintar@NewportLLC.com
SOURCE Newport LLC