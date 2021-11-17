CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sahadi Legal Group, helping victims of negligence get the justice and compensation they deserve, today announced attorney Reagan Sahadi and his wife, Dr. Mary Margaret Ara, have purchased and donated the First National Bank building to the City of Goliad, Texas. The hope is the historic building, located on Market Street across from the courthouse, will be converted into a new city hall.
Historic buildings can represent the cultural richness and importance of a city, helping to connect citizens to the past. According to the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, building preservation "is in the public interest so that its vital legacy of….educational...inspirational, economic, and energy benefits will be maintained and enriched for future generations." By buying and donating the First National Bank building in Goliad, Reagan Sahadi and his wife Mary Margaret Ara, M.D. - a Goliad native - hope to do just that.
The 1912 building was only partially used by American Bank before it was abandoned around 2013. The building has sat vacant and for sale for several years. Its historic features include a basement made of stone from the Mission Espíritu Santo, old bank vaults and decorative glass. Designed by architects Green and Finger of Houston, Texas the Classical Revival style boasts four Tuscan limestone columns.
The hope is the building will now be refurbished as Goliad's City Hall. At 12,000 square feet, it could also house other civic departments such as public works like the fire department, the municipal court and serve as a utility billing.
"With the right plan in place and some motivation, it is going to really be a beautiful asset for the city. We just love the community of Goliad and the surrounding area and to the extent we are able to do so, we will always help this community," said Reagan Sahadi, Attorney at Sahadi Legal Group. "I was brought here 11 years ago by my wife and had never seen anything like the beautiful square surrounding the courthouse and the old buildings which house stately apartments on the second floor with shops on the first floors. I was personally sold."
Reagan Sahadi was raised in South Texas and comes from a family of entrepreneurs. In 2005, he returned home to Corpus Christi and began his law practice as a personal injury attorney who represents clients in wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases. Sahadi has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients. Recently, he was named for the third consecutive year to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list.
The Sahadi Legal Group is planning a permanent office in Goliad in 2022 which will serve Goliad and the surrounding crossroads area for those who are victims of catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death. Sahadi's wife, Dr. Mary Margaret Ara, whose family has lived in Goliad County for generations, hopes to open up her own medical practice on an adjoining lot in the back of the historic building that they were also able to buy.
"This is my home and there have always been rumblings in the community on what to do with this building. Chatter on the street has always been 'it would make a great city hall!' However, there are no strings attached to what the city may do with the building." adds Dr. Ara.
The couple have declined to disclose the purchase price of the building but they also own the Pettus building and founded the Commercial St. Bar - both of which are located in downtown Goliad.
Rehabilitating old buildings not only adds character to the area, but can also help attract investment, as well as tourists. Goliad, the place where the first Declaration of Texas Independence was signed in 1835, serves as an important historical center for the state. Its aesthetic can now reflect that.
"Having toured the structure, we feel certain that many of the walls can be moved and false ceilings taken away. There exist some of the old vaults which still have deposit cards of many citizens who are no longer here. It definitely felt like walking back in time to a different period seeing those old bank cards." said Sahadi.
For more information please visit http://www.sahadilegal.com
