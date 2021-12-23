DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continental Battery Company is proud to welcome a partnership with Battery Systems into their growing brands of product and service. Together this new alliance will bring the premier service footprint in the United States for Battery Distribution. The pairing of two industry veterans, who share mutual values of customer care and service excellence, strengthens the goal of delivering the highest quality and largest assortment of batteries and accessories through industry leading diversity of channels and customers throughout the country.
Battery Systems got its start in 1955 in Southern California, when Harry Streelman, nicknamed 'Deadcell Harry', started the business as an early rebuilder of batteries. Harry Streelman's sons carried the business forward and advanced the Battery Systems presence to over 30 locations by 1990. Over the next 20+ years, the Battery Systems footprint continued to expand as the company entered new markets, advanced their product line into other sectors, added key acquisitions, all while remaining true to its roots of Auto, Commercial, Deep Cycle, and Marine. Today, the company has distribution in all 50 states with over 100 locations with unmatched capabilities.
Brad Streelman, Rick Campbell, and Keith Tougas will be joining the Continental Leadership team helping to steer the direction of the new company. The immediate future looks like business as usual, with the new company transitioning in 2022.
"Continental Battery Co is extremely excited to gain the expertise and excellence of Battery Systems and their company entities, customers, and supply partners. Brad Streelman, along with his key leadership, has built an incredible company and I am truly excited to partner with them. Their proven track record speaks for itself. The collaboration of our two strong companies will empower customers and employees to move forward into a highly successful future. On a personal note, thank you to Brad, Keith, and Rick especially for trusting in me and Continental and I look forward to working with you every day. Partnering with a company like BSI, accelerates the Continental plan of growth, giving us unparalleled national reach, and the most diverse battery company in the market" noted Eric Royse, CEO, Continental Battery Company.
Brad Streelman, Owner of Battery Systems, had this to add. "Our top priorities have always been, taking care of our employees, servicing our customers, and growing our business. We feel that by merging with Continental Battery, we will be better positioned to achieve all three. It is an opportunity too good to pass up. We are excited about this new partnership and pleased to have found an opportunity to expand our presence with a community-focused business partner like Continental Battery Company."
About Battery Systems
Founded in 1955, Battery Systems today has over 100 locations with distribution in all 50 states. Battery Systems has expanded into a wide range of batteries — with applications from hearing aids to helicopters and uninterruptible power supply to submarines. Battery Systems combines old and new, serving customers' essential battery needs while finding new ways and new technologies to better serve their customers. Learn more about Battery Systems here https://www.batterysystems.net/.
About Continental Battery Company
A renowned battery distributor since 1932, Continental Battery Company remains committed to the principles and ethics upon which it was founded. Expanding to more than 100 branches, Continental now has a distribution network of more than 30,000 dealer locations. Continental Battery Company global headquarters are located at 8585 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas, 75247 less than two miles from the original location where they started out 89 years ago. For more information, visit https://www.continentalbatterycompany.com/.
